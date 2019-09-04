These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, September 4, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Stephen Jagger, 39, grooming

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A Cleveleys man accused of sexually grooming a 14-year-old boy has appeared at court.

Blackpool magistrates heard how Stephen Jagger was arrested after he was made the target of a paedophile hunter group who set up a “decoy” profile of a 14-year-old boy on a dating app.

Jagger, 39, of Beach Road, Cleveleys, is alleged to have communicated with the boy with the intention of have sex with his victim.

Defence lawyer Martin Hillson said his client did not wish to enter pleas at this stage.

The case will be heard at Preston Crown Court, where Jagger is due to appear on October 2.

He was bailed on the condition he does not use the internet.

George Paterson, 43, theft

A tenant who is alleged to have taken stolen £509 from his flat’s electricity meter has appeared at court.

George Paterson, 43, of Lynn Grove,North Shore, denied the offence when he appeared at court.

Paterson is alleged to have removed the pound coins from March to July this year.

He was bailed pending his trial on November 12.

Richard Jennings, 40, failure to comply with tax regulations

A Blackpool electrical company accused of tax offences has had Its case adjourned.

Jennings Electrical Installations Limited, based at the Blackpool Business Park, Amy Johnson Way, faces two offences of failing to comply with pay as you earn tax regulations.

Company boss Richard Jennings, 40, of Sawley Avenue, South Shore, is also accused of two offences of failing to comply with pay as you earn tax regulations.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on January 28 this year.

Ann-Marie Bradwell, 40, assault

A woman accused of assaulting staff at Fleetwood’s Inspire help centre has made her first appearance at court.

Ann-Marie Bradwell, 40, of South Fleet Avenue, Fleetwood, faces two charges of assault, assaulting a police emergency worker and damaging a partition screen.

She was bailed for further enquiries into her case.

Aaron McLeod, 26, drink driving

An alert taxi driver led to police capturing a drink driver in Blackpool

Aaron McLeod, 26, of Chestnut Avenue, Bury, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol

He was banned from the road for 18 months, fined £300 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on August 11 in the early hours a taxi driver tipped off police after dropping McLeod off in Lonsdale Road and seeing him get into a Ford Fiesta before driving off.

Ryan Fletcher, 24, rape

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of raping a young girl.

Ryan Fletcher, 24, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, is charged with raping a girl under the age of 13 in Blackpool on June 10, 2018.

Fletcher was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 17.

Liam McFall, 28, drink driving

A tip-off about a motorist who left a fast food restaurant led police to a drink-driver.

Liam McFall, 28, of Cocker Street, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £250 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £32 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on August 18 at around 2am, police received information that a motorist who had driven off from McDonalds, on Rigby Road, was driving under the influence of alcohol.

McFall was stopped by officers and a subsequent breath test showed 63 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

McFall told magistrates: “It was a stupid mistake. I am really sorry and it will not happen again.”