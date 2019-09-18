These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, September 18, 2019

Have your say

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Shane Gordon, 26, possessing an offensive weapon and threatening behaviour and careless driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man accused of threatening another man with a metal baseball bat on a Blackpool hotel car park has made his first appearance at court.

Shane Gordon, 26, of Pretoria Road, Stoke-on-Trent, is charged with possessing an offensive weapon on the Metropole Hotel car park and threatening behaviour likely to cause a person to believe violence would be used.

He is also accused of driving without due care and attention in Blackpool town centre by going the wrong way along a one way street and doing U-turns.

The offences are alleged to have taken place on August 31.

Defence lawyer, Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, said her client would not indicate pleas to the offences at that stage.

Gordon was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on October 16.

David Broughton, 32, assault and threatening behaviour

A Lytham man accused of assaulting his pregnant partner has appeared at court.

David Broughton, 32, of Wharf Street is also accused of using threatening behaviour in a separate incident.

Roofer Broughton denied both offences.

He was granted bail on condition he lives at his father’s address on Park Road, Blackpool.He must not enter Wharf Street,Lytham.

His trials will take place on November 29 and December 4.

Steven Coughlan, 35, failing to provide a specimen of blood

A man who denies failing to provide a blood specimen after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving has had his trial date

fixed.

Steven Coughlan, 35, of Brighton Avenue, Blackpool, will have his case heard on October 28.

Coughlan was bailed until that date.

Jiluan Rasoul, 22, making racially aggravated threats

A Cleveleys man has denied making racially aggravated threats. Jiluan Rasoul, 22, of Huntingdon Road appeared before Blackpool Magistrates who fixed the date of his trial on

September 25. He was bailed on condition he lives at his given address.

Brittany Russell, 18, breach of conditional discharge

A teenager kept threatening to hit police officers who were investigating the case of a missing person.

Brittany Russell, 18, of Trunnah Road, Thornton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed for being drunk and disorderly.

She was fined £130 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sarah Perkins, said police were travelling in a van on Dickson Road, on August 29 at 12.15am, when Russell started shouting and gesticulating aggressively towards officers.

She also stepped out in front of the police van, swearing and threatening to hit officers.

Russell was repeatedly asked to leave the area but when officers went to the door of an address while inquiring about a missing person, Russell came into the garden, again threatening to hit officers. Patrick Nelligan, defending, said: “She pleads guilty at the first opportunity and apologises. There was no logic to what she did and her recollection of the incident was vague.”

He added that Russell had mental health issues and alcohol problems and she was getting expert help for both of these.

Paul Fitton, 38, theft

A Blackpool man has admitted two shoplifting offences.

Paul Fitton, 38, of Park Road pleaded guilty to stealing make up brushes and ladies sweatshirt valued at £83-94 from TK Maxx.

He also admitted stealing two dolls and 13 bars of chocolate valued at £39-00 from Morrisons.

The court heard that Fitton was in breach of a suspended jail term imposed at Preston Crown Court.

He will be sentenced for the shoplifting matters at the Crown Court on October 9.

Fitton was refused bail and he was remanded in custody until his appearance at the higher court.