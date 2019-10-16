These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, October 16, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Benjamin Atherton, 35, drink driving

A grieving son who turned to the bottle after his mother died was found to be more than twice over the alcohol level.

Benjamin Atherton, a 35-year-old floor layer, of Chadwick Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Atherton after he drove a Citroen Berlingo van from Park Road into Palatine Road on September 27 at 4.30am.

A breath test showed 86 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client’s mother has passed away in the days leading up to the offence and for the first time in his life Atherton turned to alcohol.

Atherton, who had no previous convictions, had not displayed any bad driving. He came to the attention of the police after stopping because a flag he had inside his vehicle was partly fluttering outside the window.

The loss of his licence meant he would no longer be able to carry out his job

Matthew Gill, 43, theft

A Blackpool man re offended just two weeks after being let out of prison.

The town’s magistrates heard how during a trip to Fleetwood to see his children Matthew Gill went into the GeeTee’s fancy goods shop and stole items worth £57.94.

Police were called by shop staff and the items were recovered from 43-year-old Gill from Madison Avenue, Blackpool.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said that his client been released from prison and was on licence.

Gill -who pleaded guilty to theft-was sentenced to a six month drug rehabilitation order and was fined £50.

Clint Taylor, 41, breaching order

A man has admitted breaching a non-molestation order imposed by Blackpool Family Court.

Clint Taylor, 41, of Edmonton Place, Bispham, pleaded guilty to using violence against a former partner and entering the property she was living at.

He is forbidden from going to her property by the order imposed in May this year.

Magistrates heard that Taylor was the subject of a 20 week suspended jail term imposed at Preston Crown Court.

As a result of his guilty plea he was sent for sentence at the higher court.

Taylor was bailed subject to a new instruction not to have any contact with his victim and not enter Heald Street, Blackpool.

Samuel Stewart, 29, malicious wounding

A Blackpool man has been sent for trial at Preston Crown Court accused of malicious wounding.

Samuel Stewart is said to have punched his victim cutting him above the eye.

Stewart, 29, of Park Road, was sent to the higher court.

Stewart did not enter a plea to the allegation.

He did, however, plead not guilty to criminal damage to a car and criminal damage to a window and a front door in a separate incident at a female’s home.

He also denied arson to the car and assaulting its owner.He was remanded in custody until his appearance at the higher court on November 13.

Nikki Houghton, 46, theft

A man started to steal on wheels to provide himself with some meals.

Disabled Nikki Houghton went to shops in St Annes and stole meat and chocolate.

He also used his electric scooter to try and escape witnesses after a woman churchgoer had her handbag stolen at St Annes Parish Church.

Houghton, 46, of Glen Eldon Road, St Annes. admitted shoplifting £89.95 of food.

He also pleaded guilty to handling stolen goods - the handbag containing banks cards and a mobile phone.

His lawyer Gerry Coyle said that Houghton maintained he had not gone into the church to steal but had the bag past to him by an accomplice which he refuses to name.

Mr Coyle added: “This man bought the mobility bike from his own funds following a leg operation.

“He had been doing well but when someone stole his wallet containing £250 Personal Independence Payment.”

The court heard that a witness followed Houghton from the parish church and later found the stolen bag at the town’s Catholic Church entrance.

Houghton was arrested and did not prevaricate with police.~

He was given 12 month community order with 25 days rehabilitation and a curfew order.~

He told magistrates:”I don't go out at night in any case.”