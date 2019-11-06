These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Have your say

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Christopher Enwright, 35, possession of cocaine

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Drugs were found on a man when he was searched at Blackpool police headquarters.

Christopher Enwright, 35, of Alderley Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine.

Enwright was fined £466 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £46 victims’ surcharge Magistrates ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Enwright was at Blackpool police station when he was searched on October 18, and a small amount of cocaine was found in his pocket.

Enwright was interviewed by police and said the drug was for his own personal use and he had paid £25 for it.

His defence lawyer said Enwright had co-operated with police and pleaded guilty immediately.

Thomas Clegg, 31, possession of cannabis with intent to supply

A man was found with 110 grams of cannabis when police searched his home and a vehicle.

Thomas Clegg, unemployed, 31, of Beechwood Drive, Thornton, pleaded guilty to possessing cannabis with intent to supply the drug.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, told magistrates that on January 17 police searched Clegg’s address and vehicle and found 110 grams of cannabis.

The prosecutor added: “There was linked evidence of street dealing from the defendant’s mobile phone.”

Peter Manning, defending, did not object to the application the case should go to crown court.

Clegg was bailed to appear for sentence at Preston Crown Court on December 4.

Francesco Rassello, 22, rape

A 22-year-old Lytham man has been sent for trial charged with rape.

Restaurant worker Francesco Rassello faces an allegation that he raped a female over the age of sixteen at Blackpool in June last year.

Rassello of Cecil Street, Lytham, was granted unconditional bail by magistrates who sent him for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on December 4.

Mark Wilson, 26, assault

A 26-year old Blackpool man has been handed a 12 week suspended jail sentence.

Mark Wilson of Boardman Avenue was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a man in the victim’s back garden.

Wilson pleaded guilty to interfering with a vehicle and failing to unpaid work for the community imposed under the terms of an earlier community order.

Blackpool Magistrates re sentenced Wilson following his trial and imposed the 12 week jail term suspended for a year. He must now do 150 hours unpaid work and 20 rehabilitation days.

He was also made the subject of a restraining order forbidding him from having any contact with the victim.

Kathleen McGregor, 37, burglary

A woman accused of burgling a Blackpool cafe has been put on the wanted list.

Kathleen McGregor, 37, of no fixed address, is charged with burgling the Pumpkin Cafe, Blackpool North railway station, with intent to steal on October 20 this year.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for her arrest after she failed to attend court for the first hearing of her case.

Sean Baxendale, 24, theft

A window fitter’s assistant fell for temptation hen he worked in a woman’s house.

Sean Baxendale saw two valuable rings and stole them and then took £20 cash from the woman’s purse. The total value of the goods was £6,020.

Baxendale, 24, of Hornby Road, Blackpool, admitted the theft of the rings and money.

The Bench remanded him on bail so that pre sentence reports can be prepared on him by probation.

The court heard that when Baxendale was confronted about his crime he handed back the rings which he had hoped to sell to raise money for drugs.

Hugh Pond defending said: “He was full and frank in his admission about what he had done and apologised to the woman.”

Jak Kent, 20, obstructing police

A man police believed was acting suspiciously in a car park refused to give his name to an officer and then ran off. Jak Kent, 20, formerly of Branstree Road, Mereside, now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to obstructing police. He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £50 costs with £21 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were conducting inquiries on Bloomfield Road, South Shore on October 19, about 1am, car park when they saw Kent acting suspiciously. When asked his name Kent refused to give it and ran off. He was later found hiding.