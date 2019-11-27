These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, November 27, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Ross Crammin, 31, drunk and disorderly

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A pub worker got drunk and was rude at his workplace, saying he was angry over unpaid wages.

Ross Crammin, 31, of Derwent Drive, Freckleton, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was a given a 12 month long conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £21 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Sazeeda Ismail said police were called to the Birley Arms in Bryning Lane, Warton, on Saturday, November 16 because Crammin was drunk and refusing to leave.

When officers arrived, he had his hands in the air and was swearing at staff.

Crammin called the worker an obscene name and demanded to be paid his wages, the court was told.

He told police he was angry because he had not been paid.

As officers were leaving, one told Crammin to “take care” – and he responded with an obscene name and was arrested.

Crammin, who had no past convictions, told magistrates: “I’m guilty. I accept what has been said.”

Michael Frost, 37, breach of the peace

Police were called when a domestic row threatened to get out of hand.

Michael Frost became aggressive with an officer called to his home in Wall Street, Blackpool.

And the court was told the 37-year-old made it difficult for the officer to arrest him – and had to be given two distraction slaps.

Frost admitted causing a breach of the peace when he appeared, who bound him over to keep the peace for a year.

Frost told the hearing: “The coppers started to whack me.”

John McDonald, 51, possessing heroin

A man who had used heroin for 30 years was found with a wrap of the class A drug in his pocket when he was searched.

John McDonald, 51, of Darley Avenue, Marton, pleaded guilty to illegally possessing heroin, and was fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Sazeeda Ismail said police saw a number of known heroin users loitering around Lytham Road and Waterloo Road, in South Shore, on the afternoon on Monday, October 7.

Officers then went to McDonald’s mother’s home. The defendant was there and, when asked if he had anything he wanted to hand over, he said no, the court was told.

He was then searched and a wrap of heroin was found in one pocket. A pipe was found in another, and some scales were also found.

McDonald had four previous convictions for drugs offences, including two for possessing class A drugs.

Hugh Pond, defending, said: “He has used heroin for the past 30 years and takes it on a daily basis.

“He buys a week’s amount at a time, hence the scales which he uses to check that amount and to put it in seven bags to ensure he takes the correct amount of heroin a day.”

McDonald had now asked for help from drug rehabilitation experts, which he was receiving.

Marie Stott, 45, assault, theft, and criminal damage

A woman locked in a long-term dispute with her neighbours turned her anger on a visiting social worker, the court was told.

Marie Stott, 45, of Clayton Crescent, Blackpool, was found guilty at an earlier trial of assaulting the Blackpool Council worker.She was also found guilty of stealing his identity badge, and criminal damage to his keys.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said the social worker and a colleague called at Stott’s home. When he left, he started to drive off but noticed Stott walking on the nearby pavement.

He asked her if she wanted his contact details, and she suddenly attacked him – punching and scratching him. She then ripped off his lanyard, which had his official identity card on it, and damaged his keys.

Michael Woosnam, defending, said Stott had a long-running battle with neighbours, who kept blocking access to her home.

At one stage, the council tried to evict her but did not go through with it.

Mr Woosnam said: “She has suffered from long-standing mental health problems and, despite being found guilty, she does not accept she carried out the actions she was accused of.

“When the social worker shouted at her through her letterbox, she feared she was losing her home.”

Stott was given a one-year community order, during which she must complete 35 rehabilitation days.

She must pay her victim £100 in compensation and pay £261 compensation for his car key damage, as well as a £30 fine.