These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' court - Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' court.

Gary Wolstenhulme, 37, breach of Sex Offenders Registration Order

Blackpool Magistrates' court

A man who raped a mother-of-five on a St Annes beach failed to tell police where he was living.

Gary Wolstenhulme, who dragged his victim to the beach by her hair and threatened her with a brick before raping her, was jailed for eight years in 2003.

Wolstenhulme, 7, of the Osborne House Hotel, Reads Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to breaching his Sex Offenders Registration order by failing to notify his change of address to police within three days.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £90 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Nora Sopwith, told him: “This is a serious offence and you were aware of what you had to do.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said after Wolstenhulme’s conviction in 2003, he was put on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

One of the requirements of the order was to tell police of any change of address within three days,

On October 25, this year, Wolstenhulme was released from prison after serving a sentence not connected with the rape.

Police contacted him reminding him he must notify them of his new address but he did not do so.

He was arrested on Reads Avenue with a woman and, at first, said he had notified police of his address the previous night, but then admitted he had lied.

He had a previous conviction for breaching his Sex Offenders Registration Order.

Hugh Pond, defending, said after his client was released from prison he had no accommodation or money.

Wolstenhulme went first to get his prescription for the heroin substitute methadone, then went to see his probation officer and finally to the council offices to see about accommodation.

Mr Pond said his client was now in temporary accommodation and added: “He now realises he should have gone to the police station first.

“He apologises and says he will not make that mistake again.”

John Bright, 25, assaulting a police officer

A man spat at a police officer who was trying to help him along with a paramedic and a mental health worker.

Jordon Bright also threw a cup which hit a wall splashing the three officials with liquid. Bright, unemployed, aged 25, of Bethel Avenue, Bispham, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the police officer plus £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the police officer and other two officials were asked to go to an address on Bethel Avenue, on October 31, where Bright was said to have threatened to harm himself. They found Bright with an empty bottle of vodka and after throwing a cup, the contents of which splashed the three officials, he went to grab a metal table,

He refused to stop shouting and after the police officer arrested him spat on the officer’s sleeve.

He tried again to spit on the officer and was put in a spit hood for the journey to the police station.

Howard Green, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had mental health issues.

Bright’s father said he had a mental age of approximately 12 and he suffered from depression and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

He lived in supported accommodation and hardly ever drank, but that day he became upset and apparently drank a bottle of vodka.

Teen charged with £15k gems theft

A 17-year-old youth has appeared at court charged with stealing £15,000 of watches and jewellery from a car in Lytham.

The youngster is charged with the theft from the car parked outside a £700,000 doctor’s home on Fairlawn Road.

He faces a further allegation of attempted burglary at the property on November 5 this year.

The youth – who cannot be named for legal reasons – appeared before Blackpool Youth Court and is also alleged to have allowed himself to be carried in a £45,000 Jaguar car knowing had been taken without the owner’s consent. The car later crashed the court heard. The youth was bailed on condition he keeps a curfew .