These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, November 13, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Neil Saunders, 34, criminal damage

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man smashed open the main front door of an apartment block in Blackpool when he had a panic attack.

Neil Saunders was homeless at the time and slept in the building after kicking in the door.

Saunders, 34, of Stanley Road, Bootle, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order, ordered to do 40 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay £400 compensation plus £90 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sazeeda Ismail, said Saunders kicked the door of Springfield House, on August 4, in the early hours.

A new door and lock and 15 keys for tenants had to be provided after Saunders caused the damage.

When interviewed he told police he was frightened because people had been threatening him.

At the time of the offence he was on a suspended prison sentence.

Howard Green, defending, said his client, who had mental health difficulties, was having a panic attack at the time of the offence because he felt threatened.

Saunders had previously lived at the address and slept there for the night after kicking in the door.

Sam Montgomery, 24, illegally going onto the playing area

An extra time winning goal by Blackpool in their derby match against Fleetwood Town prompted a pitch invasion.

Forty to 50 Blackpool fans ran the length of the pitch to taunt Town fans over the 94th minute goal.

One of them was Sam Montgomery, 24, of Levens Grove, South Shore, who admitted illegally going onto the playing area at Bloomfield Road on April 22 this year.

His lawyer, Brett Chappell, said: “This is a young man who has followed Blackpool FC around the country.

“He is a lifelong fan.

“Emotions ran high that day.

“It was the first derby match since the departure of the Oyston family and Blackpool scored that late winner.

“He knows he did the wrong thing and is full of remorse.”

The court heard there was no application for a football banning order because Montgomery had no previous football related incidents.

Magistrates were told that the pitch invasion prompted a surge forward in the North Stand by Fleetwood fan during which one woman fell and received bruising.

Montgomery was given a one year conditional discharge and he must pay £105 court costs.

Karl Ward, 22, manufacturing indecent images of children, possessing indecent images of children

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of manufacturing indecent images of children.

Karl Ward, 22, of Lytham Road, South Shore, Blackpool, is charged with possessing 117 indecent pictures of children - some at the most depraved level.

He is also accused of three offences of making indecent photographs of children.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between February and April this year at Blackpool.

Prosecutor, Sazeeda Ismail, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Michael Woosnam, said his client would not indicate pleas to the allegations at this stage.

Ward was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on December 11.

Christopher Rogers, 29, failing to provide a specimen of breath, assaulting a police officer

A man who is accused of failing to give a breath test after being arrested on suspicion of drink driving has elected to have his trial at Preston Crown Court.

Christopher Rogers, 29, of Seathwaite Avenue, South Shore, is also charged with allegations of assaulting police officers in an incident said to have taken place in Lancaster on October 12 this year.

Rogers was bailed to appear for trial at the higher court on December 11.

David Summers, 39, drunk and disorderly

A manwith a drink problem was found in his home where furniture on the ground floor had been destroyed.

David Summers, 39, of Fielding Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sazeeda Ismail, said on June 12 about 8pm police arrived at Summers address after getting a complaint about his behaviour.When asked what happen he said “nothing.”

As police went to arrest him he tensed his arms and refused to put his hands behind his back.

He ignored police commands and officers struggled to handcuff him.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had an alcohol problem which his mother helped him moderate when she was there.

At the time of the incident his mother was away on holiday and it was a friend of his mother’s who called the police.

Summers had become annoyed because the property he had damaged was his own and he could not understand how he could be arrested for damaging his own property.

He was now getting help from alcohol rehabilitation experts.