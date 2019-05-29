These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

James Dolan, 28, drug-driving, driving while disqualified

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A driver who had cannabis in his body got out of his van and threw away the keys after police stopped him.

James Dolan, who was described as having an unenviable criminal record for many types of offences, was also banned from driving at the time.

Dolan, 28, of Windsor Place, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to drug driving while disqualified without insurance.

He was sentenced to a four months curfew from 9pm to 6am, banned from the road for 12 months and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Dolan driving a van on Hatfield Road, Fleetwood, on March 2, and stopped him on Crake Avenue, where he threw away the keys after getting out.

A blood test showed 5.9 units of cannabis in his body - 2 is the limit.

Checks showed Dolan had been disqualified from driving for 14 months at Preston Crown Court in April last year for an offence of taking a car without consent,Patrick Nelligan, defending,

said his client had found it very difficult with a record like his to get work with an employer. In anticipation of his ban ended in a few weeks he had bought himself a cheap van to use to set himself up doing odd jobs and removals.

Michael McArthur, 29, attempting to meet a child with the intention of raping her, arranging for the girl to take part in sexual activity and sexual communication with a child

A man accused of attempting to meet a 13-year-old Blackpool girl with the intention of raping her has made his first appearance at court. Michael McArthur, 29, of Benedon Road, Birmingham, appeared at court via the video link.

He is charged with attempting to meet the 13-year-old girl at the resort following grooming her with the intent of raping her on March 9 this year.

McArthur also faces an offence of arranging for the girl to engage in sexual activity and two offences of attempting to engage in sexual communication with her.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

McArthur was remanded in custody to appear at Preston Crown Court on June 26.

Christopher Easter, 44, assault and criminal damage

A man grabbed a pensioner’s glasses and threw them to the floor after the pensioner asked him why he had punched a bus timetable.

Christopher Easter, who has 257 previous offences on his record, was said to be suffering from early onset dementia. Easter, 44, of Grasmere Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to assault and causing damage.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £100 compensation with £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Brian Horrocks, told him: “This was out of character for you, but you did not control your temper and you should have.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on May 7 about noon a 68-year-old man was walking along Park Road when he saw Easter, who was making grunting noises, punch a bus timetable.

The pensioner asked: “What was the point in doing that?” Easter then aggressively grabbed the pensioner’s glasses and threw then down where they broke, before walking off sniggering.

When interviewed Easter said he had argued with the mother of his child and he had had a couple of drinks.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said although his client had a poor record he had only one previous conviction for violence against a person.

Easter had drug and alcohol issues, suffered from fits and had now been diagnosed with early onset dementia.

He had no recollection of the incident but did not dispute what the pensioner had said.

Matthew Adams, 29, criminal damage, drunk and disorderly

A visitor damaged a police cell after being arrested following him throwing himself at door security staff in Blackpool.

Matthew Adams, 29, of Cotswold Avenue, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to causing damage and being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £260 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £50 compensation plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to the Soul Suite, Queen Street, on May 5 at 2.30am, where Adams was being held by door security staff after he had launched himself at them and thrown punches,

He was put in a cell at Blackpool police headquarters and seen on CCTV first trying to flood the cell with water from the sink then knocking out some plaster from round an air vent. Adams said he had been drunk and he was claustrophobic.