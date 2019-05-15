These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, May 15, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

John Coates, 39, drink-driving, no insurance or licence

A van driver who was more than twice over the alcohol limit was caught after a member of the public voiced suspicions to the police. John Coates lied to a police officer and gave a false name when he was stopped.

Coates, 39, of Crystal Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without insurance or a licence.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with up to 15 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, banned from the road for 18 months and fined £80 with £45 costs plus £85 victims surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a member of the public reported to police on April 21, that a man who was staggering and drunk had got into an Iveco panel van and he gave police the vehicle’s registration number.

At 5.45am police saw the van on Blackpool Promenade and followed it to St Chads Road where it stopped in an alley and Coates got out.

A breath test showed 75 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Michael Woosnam, defending, told magistrates that the man reported first as staggering to the van might not have have been the defendant.

Coates had been drinking with a friend who had been driving the van, but that friend had got so drunk the defendant had taken the keys off him. The friend had gone home and Coates had later driven the van.

Darren Greenham, 42, possession of drugs

A visitor stopped in a car at Blackpool by police was found with two different types of drugs on him.

Darren Greenham, a 42-year-old former landscape gardener, of Mellowdale Avenue, Morecambe, pleaded guilty to possessing crack cocaine and diazepam.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped a car Greenham was in on November 29, and found 37 tablets of cocaine and a small wrap of crack cocaine on him.

Greenham had a previous conviction for drug driving and a conviction for possessing a class C drug.

Michael Woosnam, defending, said earlier in his life his client had had a problem with class A drugs, but after extensive rehabilitation had stopped using them.

Greenham suffered from anxiety and depression and said he and his doctor did not see eye to eye over medication for him.

The defendant said he had been admitted to hospital with anxiety related seizures because he was not on the right medication, so he started to self-medicate with diazepam. The night of the offences he had bought what he thought was a small wrap of amphetamine and was surprised when analysis showed it was crack cocaine. His case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports.

James Morrison, 22, driving while disqualified and without insurance

A Blackpool man has denied committing three driving offences allegedly carried out in Lytham.

James Morrison, 22, of Rusland Avenue appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin.

Morrison is charged with driving whilst disqualified on Salcotes Road,Lytham and driving a Ford Fiesta without insurance.

He is further charged with drink driving

The judge fixed his trial date for July 24.

He was bailed with a curfew and must not use or possess any keys for any motor vehicles pending his trial.

Daniel O’Connell, 22, criminal damage, possessing an offensive weapon

A Blackpool man caused £1000 worth of damage to a bus by throwing two logs at it. He lost his temper after a family row and went out into the street.

He wanted to take out his anger on his sister’s car when the log bounced and struck a parked Blackpool Council bus smashing a window.

When he was confronted by the driver about the damage Daniel O’Connell told her: “Do you want another one...you daft bitch?”

He picked up a second log and threw it smashing another bus window.

O’Connell, 22, of Dinmore Avenue, Blackpool, admitted criminal damage to three cars and a van.

In another incident he admitted damaged the bus and he was further pleaded guilty with possesing an offensive weapon in public - a metal baseball bat.

The prosecutor said that O’Connell was seen cycling around Blackpool on his distinctive bike with the baseball bat in his possession.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said that O’Connell needed help which would not be available if he was put in prison.

The judge told the defendant:”This was a serious series of offending including carrying around a dangerous bat.

“I have a duty to protect the public.”

Knowing he was about to be jailed O’Connell started to struggle with the three security staff guarding him in the closed dock.

The court had to be cleared as he was restrained and he was sentenced to 16 weeks prison and ordered to pay £115 victim’s surcharge.