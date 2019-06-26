These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

James Fox, 34, drunk and disorderly

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A drunken man who was seen on top of another man in the street repeatedly punching him had turned his life around a court was told.

James Fox, a builder, aged 34, of Osborne Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £85 costs with £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on June 8 at 1.35am a police officer driving along Central Drive saw Fox on top of a man in a street.

Fox was repeatedly punching the man, so the officer ran over and separated them.

Fox was drunk. The other man did not want to make a formal complaint and appeared uninsured.

Fox had a record of 35 previous offences and was on post prison sentence supervision at the time of the offence.

David Charnley, defending, said the offence had been a blip and Fox had now turned his life around.

After being released from prison Fox had gone looking for work. He went to a building firm and offered to work for free for a trial period.

The firm gave him a 10 week trial and found him hard working punctual and polite. Even before the trial was over the boss had decide to offer him full time work and he now had that permanent job.

Neil Watson, 47, Samantha Watson, 44, benefit fraud

A Lancashire couple have been sent for trial accused of a massive benefit fraud.

Forty seven year old Neil Watson is alleged to have fraudulently gained £58,974 over a four year period.

His wife Samantha Watson (44) is alleged to have gained over £20,000 relating to alleged illegal claims for Personal Independent Payments and Disabled Living Allowance.

Both live at Crescent Court, The Promenade, Blackpool. They appeared together at Blackpool Magistrates Court. Neil Watson attended court in a wheelchair.

Prosecutor Malcolm Isherwood asked for their cases to be heard at Preston Crown Court because they were linked and because of the amounts involved.

He told magistrates:”They were placed under surveillance by the Department of Work and Pensions and the Crown will say the footage shows them doing things they claimed they could not do.” Neil Watson denied three charges.

Two relate to his claims for Personal Independence Payment and Disabled Living Allowance and the third alleges he illegally retained a bank credit for £27,918.His wife also denied the offences.

Both will appear at the higher court on July 24. They were bailed in the meantime.

Timothy Joyce, 33, failing to return to prison

A man has admitted escaping from Kirkham Jail.

Timothy Joyce (33) escaped from the prison on June 24, Blackpool Magistrates heard. Joyce whose address was given as the prison was sent for sentence to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on July 24. He was sent back to prison by justices. He also admitted criminal damage to a woman’s car in Kirkham by standing on its roof. The damage caused is said to be worth £350.

Daniel Winter, 31, assault

A man who admitted assaulting another man at Blackpool has made his first appearance at court.

Daniel Winter, aged 31, Balmoral Road, South Shore, admitted committing the offence on June 4.

Defence lawyer, Patrick Nelligan, said his client had no previous convictions.

Winter was bailed for pre-sentence reports by Blackpool magistrates.

He must not contact a named couple and not enter Lonsdale or Loftos avenues as conditions of his bail.

Stephen Lebrocq, 34, possession of Class B drug

The case against a man accused of possessing cannabis resin at Blackpool has been dropped.

Stephen Lebrocq, aged 34, of Trafford Avenue, Warrington, was charged with having the Class B drug in the resort on June 2.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the defendant had admitted having a very small amount of the drug and had agreed he would accept a caution

Ashley Hemmings, 27, bound over

A man has been bound over to keep the peace after police were called when he and his mother fell out.

Ashley Hemmings, 27, of Caunce Street,Blackpool was bound over by Blackpool Magistrates for six months in the sum of £50.

Malcolm Isherwood ,prosecuting, said that the mother and son were due to leave the property and an incident developed when the son tried to remove a washing machine.