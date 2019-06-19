These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, June 19, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Keegan Taylor, 18, possession of an offensive weapon, possession of cocaine

Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

A teenager accused of having an offensive weapon at Blackpool has been put on the wanted list.

Keegan Taylor, 18, of Dawlish Avenue, Grange Park, is alleged to have had a knuckleduster on Eaves Street on May 24.

He is also charged with possession of the class A drug cocaine.Taylor had a warrant without bail issued by Blackpool magistrates for his arrest after he failed to attend court.

READ MORE>>> Blackpool Police hunt thief who left 62 year old woman with injuries to her legs, face, and arms after Church Street mugging

Jake Taylor, 23, drug-driving with no insurance or valid licence

A man accused of driving with three drugs in his body at Blackpool has had the first hearing of his case at court.

Jake Taylor, 23, formerly of Essex Street, Darwen, now living at Hector Road, Darwen, is charged with driving with cocaine cannabis and benzoylecgonine in his system on February 1

He is also accused of driving a Seat Ibiza on the resort’s Lytham Road without insurance and not in accordance with his licence.

Taylor was not present at court and his defence lawyer said it was presumed the legal papers on the case had been sent to his former address in Essex Street.

Taylor’s case was adjourned to July 3.

Andrew Allen, 37, possession of heroin

Police found heroin inside a Kinder egg a man had in his pocket when he was searched.

Andrew 37, of Lytham Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to possessing a class A drug.

He was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by magistrates who ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Allen on May 26, at 1.15am, at the junction of The Strand and Talbot Square and found he had heroin in a Kinder egg.

Allen had three previous drug offences on his record and at the time of the offence was on post prison sentence supervision.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had a background of drug problems. The heroin found in the egg was a small amount for Allen’s own use.

David Campbell, 55, breach of bail

A man could not comply with the terms of his bail because the police had his front door keys.

David Campbell needed to be at his flat on Dickson Road,Blackpool,so that a tag and electronic monitoring device could be fitted.

However, the 55-year-old could not let himself into his home as police had seized his keys in connection with another investigation.

District Judge John Maxwell heard that Campbell had technically breached his bail four times.

The court heard from his lawyer Howard Green that arrangements had been made for his client to collect his door key from police.

The judge rebailed Campbell re instating the 6 pm to 6 am curfew.

David Sant, breach of bail conditions

A man broke the terms of his bail to attend his son’s birth.

David Sant admitted the crime when he appeared before District Judge John Maxwell.

He was placed on bail on June 5 and ordered not to have any contact with the then heavily pregnant mother of his child who is accused of assaulting.

However Sant, of Victory Road, Blackpool, was called by his partner on Monday to say she had gone into labour at the town’s Victoria Hospital.

Sant defied the court ruling by going to her hospital bedside and was holding her hand as she gave birth to a 7lb 5oz boy.

Tracy Yates,prosecuting, said the hospital were aware of the no contact rule and later told police that Sant had been at the maternity unit.

The judge re bailed Sant until his assault trial on August 9.

He told Sant: “Bail condtions are there to protect witnesses and prevent further crime.

“I am not too old not to understand the pressures which come with the birth of a child.”

He lifted the no contact with Chloe clause in view of the baby’s arrival.

“What I must do is still give her a place of safety and that means you must not go into the road where she lives. She can,however,come and see you.”

Ben Kirkman, 34, drink-driving

Blackpool magistrates imposed an interim ban on a man who admitted drink driving.

Ben Kirkman (34) of Highbank Avenue,Blackpool, will be sentenced at a later date.

He pleaded guilty to being over the limit whilst driving on Whitegate Drive.

He will next appear on July 31.