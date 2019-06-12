These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Martin Ollerenshaw, 30, indecent images of children

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man accused of making almost 5,000 indecent pictures of children - some at the most depraved level - has made his first appearance at court.

Martin Ollerenshaw, aged 30, of Linden Place, Bispham, faces three charges of making indecent pictures of children.

He is also accused of possessing extreme pornography and possessing a prohibited image of a child,

The offences are alleged to have taken place between January 2004 and May last year.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Adam Whittaker, said his client would not offer pleas to the offences at that stage,

Ollerenshaw was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on July 10 by Blackpool magistrates.

Carly Gourley, 33, actual bodily harm

A mother of two placed another woman in a headlock and battered her with a stiletto heel.

The victim suffered head and face injuries as the assault was carried out on the dance floor of Blackpool’s Walkabout Bar.

Thirty-three –year-old Carly Gourley carried out the attack and she pleaded guilty to assault causing actual bodily harm when she appeared before Blackpool Magistrates. Gourley of Walter Avenue,St Annes was given a 12-month community order which will include 25 rehabilitation days.

She must pay her victim £100 compensation and £170 costs. Paul Huxley,prosecuting,told the court that the female victim had gone out with her mother and friends.

The prosecutor said:”The victim was dancing when she was bumped into.

It happened several times and the victim asked the woman involved what was going on.”

“The victim’s mother became involved and so did Gourley who grabbed the victim in a headlock and started to hit her with the heel of her stiletto shoe.”

In interview with police Gourley accepted what had happened and said she had been drinking wine and shots,She accepted she had taken her shoes off in the bar because they had been hurting her feet.

Peter Manning,defending, said: “She is unable to understand exactly what happened that night apart from losing the plot. She accepts what she did was very wrong.”

Lee McDonald, 46, theft

A man stole hundreds of pounds worth of alcohol from two supermarkets in Lytham St Annes.

Lee McDonald, aged 46, of Watson Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to stealing alcohol valued at £586 from Booths on March 15.

He also admitted taking alcohol costing £102 from Sainsbury’s on April 26.

His case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports by Blackpool magistrates.

Mark Haworth, 20, possession of class-A drugs

A man who was depressed because his family had emigrated to Canada was found with cocaine in a Lytham pub.

Mark Haworth, a 20-year-old engineering factory worker, of Bath Street, Lytham, pleaded guilty to possessing class A drugs.

He was fined £332 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £33 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates who ordered the destruction of the drugs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on December 14 police were called to an incident at the Deacon pub, Clifton Street, where Haworth was arrested. When searched police found some wraps of white powder on him which when analysed were found to be cocaine. Haworth had a previous conviction from last year for cocaine possession. Brett Chappell, defending, said his client was at a very low ebb.