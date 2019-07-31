These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, July 31, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Tara Pilkington, 28, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A teacher was over the alcohol limit when she crashed her car in which her two young children were passengers.

Tara Pilkington wept as she told the court she had been distracted by the children bickering in the back of the vehicle.

Pilkington, 28, of Admiral Gardens, Holmfield Road, North Shore, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £350 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £35 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a taxi driver who was behind Pilkington’s Citroen DS3 In St George’s Avenue, Cleveleys on July 8, at about 10.15pm, saw the vehicle swerve for no apparent reason and hit a parked Peugeot on the other side of the road.

Pilkington and two young children got out of the car looking dazed, with the defendant screaming: “Where’s my phone.”

A breath test showed 49 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

When interviewed by police, Pilkington said she had had one glass of wine with a meal then gone to see a friend for 10 minutes, taking the children with her because they were awake.

Pilkington, who had no previous convictions, wept as she told magistrates: “I did not think one glass of wine would put me over the limit.

“I was distracted by the children bickering in the back of the car and lost concentration for a second. I’m sorry.”

READ MORE>>> These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Matthew Ayres, 37, breach of a restraining order

A man has been banned from going within 50 metres of a Bispham pharmacy.

Matthew Ayres, 37, currently of no fixed address denied being in breach of a restraining order which forbids him from contacting his former partner.

He was arrested after complaints that he had gone to the pharmacy on Red Bank Road where she works.

Ayres was bailed until his trial date on October 2.

Wayne Hibbert, drunk and disorderly

A man and his brother travelled by taxi to Blackpool to attend an privately funded course to combat their alcoholism.

But when the driver dropped them off at the wrong address the brothers decided to go on a drinking spree.

They ended up in the doorway of a hotel on Queens Promenade and police were called to arrest them after they broke into a drunken row.

One of the brothers, Wayne Hibbert of Downing Street, Ashton-under-Lyne, appeared before magistrates where he admitted being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a one year conditional discharge and was told by Bench chair Patricia Haslam, who said: “This was an unfortunate and expensive day in Blackpool.”

Defence lawyer Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair told the court: “The brothers had paid for and booked on a course called Ocean Recovery to help with their drink problems.

“When they found themselves in thr wrong place their went on one last Hurrah and became thoroughly intoxicated.”

John Gill, threatening behaviour, assault

A man alleged to have used threatening behaviour involving a rounders bat has been bailed.

John Gill appeared in court charged with using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence.

He is also charged with assaulting his former female partner in an incident in Canada Crescent,Bispham.

Gill was bailed to an address on Leeds Road, Blackpool.

He must not communicate with witnesses and must not enter Canada Crescent.He must abide by a 10pm to 7 am curfew.

His trial will take place on October 26.

Craig Sykes, 49, production of cannabis

A man accused of producing cannabis in Blackpool has been put on the police’s wanted list.

Craig Sykes, a 49-year-old builder, of Peel Hill Cottages, Anna’s Road, Peel, who is alleged to have cultivated the drug in June last year, failed to attend court and Blackpool magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest.