These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

James Weekes-Bradwell, 26, return of driving licence

A man who took a tractor from a farm claiming “gipsies plied me with drink and made me do it” has been granted the early return of his driving licence.

James Weekes-Bradwell was spotted by relatives of the farmer, and led them on a slow speed chase before damaging one of his pursuers cars with the bucket of the tractor during the incident in May 2017.

Weekes-Bradwell, 26, of Watson Road, South Shore, made the application before Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said the defendant was seen driving a yellow tractor out of a farm on Whitehills Road, Marton, on May 22, 2017.

He was chased by people from the farm in two cars, hitting one.

A roadside breath test showed 111 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

He injured his leg in the accident and was taken to hospital but refused to have a blood test to show the amount of alcohol in his body.

Weekes-Bradwell admitted failing to provide a specimen and the aggravated taking of a motor vehicle. He was sentenced to a 12 month community order and disqualified from driving for 30 months.

In a statement read to magistrates, Weekes-Bradwell, stated that at the time of the offence he had been in a bad place, suffering from depression and not himself.

He had worked at a number of jobs, including providing a valet service, but lost them all because he was not able to drive. Weeks-Bradwell said: “It all went downhill after I lost my licence and I got into debt.”

He added that since he had been on a construction course and got temporary jobs as a labourer.

He could get no permanent jobs because he could not drive and he wanted to provide for his four children.

Scott Davis, 30, drink-driving

A man’s drunken antics outside a pub and takeaway drew attention to himself.

And when Scott Davis got into his Mercedes to drive away from Victoria Road West, Cleveleys, witnesses were quick to contact police.

They arrived at the 30-year-old’s home at Broadway, Fleetwood, and breath tested him and the telesalesman was found to be over twice the legal limit with 71 micrograms of alcohol in his body.

Davis admitted drink driving when he appeared before magistrates.

Sarah Perkins, prosecuting, said that Davis had been drinking outside the Jolly Tars pub when he crashed into a table.

He then went into the neighbouring fried chicken shop and then to his car where he had difficulty getting into the driver’s seat and slumped on the steering wheel before driving off.

David Charnley,defending said: “There are no witnesses to say his driving was dangerous.”

Davis was fined £120 and ordered to pay £115 costs.

He was banned from the road for 40 months.

Kaye Greig, 34, fraud

A 34-year-old Blackpool woman has appeared at court charged with fraud.

Kaye Greig of Westmorland Avenue, pleaded guilty to knowingly use a stolen credit card.

She also admitted assisting in the disposal of stolen goods – bank cards stolen in a house burglary.

Magistrates granted her bail pending the preparation of pre sentence reports.

Benjamin Eddleston, 26, threatening behaviour

A man accused of behaving in a threatening manner in Blackpool has been put on the wanted list.

Benjamin Eddleston, 26, of Dean Street, South Shore, is also accused of assaulting a boy and girl both aged 17.

Eddleston failed to attend court and a warrant without bail for his arrest was issued by Blackpool magistrates.

Lynn Prestage, 41, drink driving, no insurance

A learner driver was found to be over the alcohol level when she was driving her partner’s car home.

Lynn Prestage, a 41-year-old care worker, of Raymond Avenue, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and having no insurance. She was disqualified from driving for 17 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Prestage driving a Peugeot on June 13, at 2.40am, with a male passenger on board in Raymond Avenue.

The car was only insured to a male and when police spoke to her she admitted having no insurance.

A blood test showed 63 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Martin Hillson, defending, said his client’s partner had gone out in the car and then come home without it because he had drunk too much. Prestage had offered to drive it back because he needed it for work.