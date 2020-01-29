These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, January 29, 2020

Have your say

Here is this latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Derek Buchanan, 24, drug-driving, no insurance, driving while disqualified

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A banned driver was caught behind the wheel with two drugs in his body.

Derek Buchanan, 24, of Chislehurst Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance. He also admitted having 148 units of benzoylecgonine in his body – the legal limit is 50 and 4.1 units of cannabis – 2 is the limit.

The offences took place as he drove a Vauxhall on Preston New Road, Blackpool, in August 8.

Mitch Sarangi, defending, said his client was on a three months prison sentence which had been suspended for 12 months for an offence of affray.

Buchanan was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court for sentence on February 26 by Blackpool magistrates.

Oliver Seers,18, drug driving

A teenager who hoped to join the Army was seen driving erratically by police after using cannabis.

Oliver Seers, 18, of Wades Croft, Freckleton, pleaded guilty to drug driving and possessing cannabis.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £230 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Tess Kenyon, said police saw Seers turn sharply into Poplar Avenue, Freckleton, and swerve round parked cars, on August 17, at about midnight

He was stopped and admitted having cannabis on him. When searched three snap bags of the drug were found.

A blood test showed 2.4 units of cannabis in his body – 2 is the limit.

Robert Castle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had hoped to join the Army but with his prosecution pending that had had to be put on hold as the Army would not accept people who were subject to court proceedings. Seers now aimed to reapply to join.

Seers had co-operated with police and said it would be the last time he appeared before a court.

Jordan Burns, 20, possession of a blade, driving without insurance, possession of cannabis

A knife in the shape of a credit card found in a man’s car was being given out for free at a market.

Jordan Burns told police he had been given it by a trader at Blackpool’s Foxhall Market who had a bag of them he was handing out to people.

Burns, a fish processor, 20, of Lingfield Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to possession of a blade, having cannabis and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months, ordered to do 80 hours unpaid work for the community, had six penalty points put on his driving licence and told to pay £85 costs with £122 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates who ordered the destruction of the knife and drugs.

Presiding magistrate, John Connor, told him: “At the moment in our society knife crime is the big issue and you need to be aware of that.”

Prosecutor, Tess Kenyon, said police stopped Burns on December 3, as he drove a Seat car on Chaucer Road, Fleetwood.

In the driver’s door pocket an officer found a knife in the shape of a credit card which had a locking blade and Burns had a snap bag of cannabis in his jacket pocket.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had been given the credit card knife by a market trader who had a bag of them he was handed out to people.

Burns put in in the side of his car and forgot about it.Mr Nelligan added:”It’s quite scary these are being given away. My client had no intention of using it.”

Richard Stevens, 38, drink-driving

A man is claiming “needlephobia “ ass his defence in a drink-driving case.

The 38-year-old was arrested at Kirkham on New Years Eve on suspicion of drink driving.

He pleaded not guilty to failing to provide a. Blood specimen at the police station.

Magistrates heard that Richard Stevens from Derby will use the phobia defence at his trial on April 27 in Blackpool. He was bailed until then.

Vicky Siddall, 38, theft

A 38-year-old Fleetwood woman has denied a series of shoplifting offence in her home town.

Vicky Siddall of Radcliffe Road is alleged to have stolen meat and domestic goods.She is charged with stealing twice from Iceland,from the Co-op,Savers and Heron Foods.

Her trial will take place on March 16.

She was bailed.