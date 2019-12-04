These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, December 4, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jay Barrington, 30, assault and criminal damage

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A mother assaulted two female police officers and a granddaughter during a fracas in Blackpool.

Jay Barrington started trouble when she drunkenly threw a wine bottle through a grandmother’s window.

Barrington, 30, formerly of Douglas Avenue. Wesham, now living at Bloomfield Road, South Shore, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to three assaults and causing damage.

She was sentenced to 12 weeks jail suspended for 12 months, a 12 months community order with up to 12 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay

£200 compensation for the window and £50 compensation to each victim.

Prosecutor, Sazeeda Ismail, said a woman was outside her grandmother’s home on August 16, at about 9pm, when Barrington, who was drunk, came along and asked to use her charger.

The woman said she did not know what Barrington was talking about and went inside her grandmother’s home.

Barrington then threw a bottle, smashing a window, sending glass all over the room and frightening the grandmother.

She fought with two female police officers trying to arrest her, slapping one to the face and pushing another to the ground causing her pain to her knees and elbows.

At the time of the offences she was on a suspended prison sentence imposed for assaulting a police officer.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client had no recollection of the events leading up to her arrest.

At the time Barrington had mental health issues which were not helped by her drinking alcohol.

She had previously spent time in a hospital psychiatric unit having had a breakdown after her children were taken into care.

Barrington now had accommodation and was getting help from experts for her mental health and alcohol problems, he told the court.

Woman, 28, malicious wounding causing grievous bodily harm with intent, assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting or abandoning a child causing unnecessary suffering

A mother accused of breaking her one-month-old baby girl’s leg has made her first appearance at court.

The 28-year-old from Bispham, who can not be identified for legal reasons, is charged with malicious wounding causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

She also faces a charge of wounding causing grievous bodily harm and a charge of assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting or abandoning a child causing unnecessary suffering.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between June and July 2017.

Prosecutor, Carl Gaffney, said the offence of malicious wounding could only be heard at a crown court.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client had indicated she would plead not guilty to all the charges. The defendant was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on January 3 by Blackpool magistrates.

Scott Richardson, 26, driving while disqualified and without insurance

A banned driver was caught after going to help his grandfather who had suffered a fall at his home in Fleetwood,

Scott Richardson, an air conditioning worker, 26, of Harris Street, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified without insurance.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 60 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for six months and ordered to pay £85 costs plus £90 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sazeeda Ismail, said police saw Richardson driving a BMW van at speed on a roundabout on October 5, and stopped him on Blakiston Street, Fleetwood.

Richardson lied to police and provided them with incorrect details before his mother arrived and she gave his correct name and address. Checks showed he had previously been banned from driving for 23 months for an offence of drink-driving.

Michael Woosnam, defending, said his client had been home alone when a call came in to say his grandfather had fallen at home and needed help. His mother’s car was outside so he took it and went to his grandfather’s aid. On the way back police thought he had been driving too fast at a roundabout.