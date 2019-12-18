These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, December 18, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Luke Daniels, 20, drug-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A teenager was caught drug driving on his way home from a friend’s house in Blackpool.

Luke Daniels, a customer services worker, who was 19 at the time of the offence but now aged 20, of Gorse Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving while over the drug limit.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £300 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Daniels in the early hours of June 15, as he drove a Fiat on the resort’s Collingwood Avenue.

A blood test showed 5.5 units of cannabis in his body - 2 is the limit.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, accepted he had smoked cannabis some hours before he drove.

Daniels was not a regular cannabis smoker. He felt fit to drive and could not feel the effect of the cannabis he had previously smoked.

Mr Townley added: “He is very sorry and he has learnt his lesson.”

Barrie Brown, 53, drink-driving

A man was more than twice over the alcohol limit when he was netted in the police’s Christmas anti drink-drive campaign.

Barrie Brown, 53, of Blackpool Road, Bispham, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £306 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said early morning, on December 1, police spoke to Brown and another man in Blackpool town centre.

Brown was then seen driving a Jeep and was stopped by police on Dickson Road.

A breath test showed 85 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.~

He had a previous drink-driving conviction from 2009.

David Charnley, defending, told magistrates his client said he had been the victim of an assault that night and the police had spoken to both parties before sending them off in opposite directions.

Brown had parked up his car for the night and had intended catching a taxi home but he was sent in the opposite direction to the taxi officer so he succumbed to temptation and drove off in his car.

John Porter, 52, criminal damage, assault

A 52-year-old South Shore man facing two allegations of criminal damage to doors and a charge of assaulting a neighbour has appeared at court.

John Porter of Clifton Road denied the offences and he was bailed at Blackpool Magistrates Court until his trial on March 7.

Jemiah Rose, 55, indecent assault and inciting teenage girl to commit indecent acts on him

A Thornton man facing ten allegations of sex offences against a teenage girl had had his case sent for trial at Preston Crown Court.

Jemiah Rose, 55, of Brisbane Place is charged with carrying out the offences in 2001 and 2002.

He faces five allegations of indecent assault and five allegations of inciting the girl to commit indecent acts on him.

He will stand trial at the higher court on January 15. District Judge Jane Goodwin bailed Rose on condition he does not contact witnesses in the case.

Edward Lee, 18, assault

An 18-year-old man who was supposed to be on a driving course in Blackpool started to drink heavily instead.

Edward Lee, 18, of Heysham Road, Heysham, got so drunk police were called to deal with him at his hotel.

Lee assaulted one officer by spitting at his face.

He admitted the offence and was given a six week jail term suspended for a year.

He must pay the officer £150 compensation and pay costs of £122.

Kieran McGuinness, 38, theft

A defendant was unable to attend court as he was in hospital and expected to remain there as a patient for at least a week magistrates were told.

Kieran McGuinness, 38, of Blenheim Avenue, Blackpool, is charged with stealing two Clarins and two Estée Lauder products from Debenhams in May this year. His case was adjourned for three weeks.