These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Kelsey Fearon, 21, theft and fraud

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A woman used a debit card she found in a smoking area to pay for items for a party she was having.

Kelsey Fearon, 21, of Harbour House, Dock Road, Lytham, pleaded guilty to theft and fraud.

She was given a 12 months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £55.88 compensation with £85 costs plus £20 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a woman used a smoking area at Jubilee House, Lytham on April 24 in the morning.

In the afternoon she realised she had lost her wallet which contained a bank card and her driving licence.

On checking her bank account the victim found six transactions amounting to just over £55 had been made with her card at The Best One Shop, Lytham.

Fearon was tracked down and said she had found the wallet.

She and a friend had arranged to have a party before she found the wallet.

Fearon had believed the friend and her family would give her money towards the cost of the party, but they could not as they had not been paid.

So she used the card to buy items and get cash back to use for the party.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had shown genuine remorse and said her behaviour was out of character.

Fearon suffered from emotional problems and lived in semi-supported accommodation.

James Yeomans, 22, breach of suspended jail term

A man described in court as a hermit has been jailed for 18 weeks.

James Yeomans, of Rodwell Walk, Blackpool, admitted trying to evade court orders by staying inside his mother’s home for days on end.

His lawyer Hugh Pond said: “He has been living like a hermit never going out.”

Magistrates heard Yeoman’s was in breach of a suspended jail term imposed for trying to use counterfeit bank notes. He was also in breach of a community order imposed for the theft of expensive candles from a retail outlet in Wrea Green.

He had failed to attend an attendance centre and failed to attend rehabilitation days. Sentencing Yeomans bench chairman Peter Trend said: “You have shown no compliance towards court orders therefore we are going to activiate the suspended jail term.”

David Brewer, 37, theft

A Blackpool man realised a van parked at the rear of a bed and breakfast was insecure.

So David Brewer, 37, decided to chance his arm and get inside. Brewer found a wallet had been left there and it contained two contactless bank cards.

A witness saw Brewer leave the van and discard the wallet but keep the cards. Police were called and Brewer, of Caunce Street, was arrested. The court was told he had not tried to use the cards but was going to sell them on.

He admitted theft and magistrates said he was on licence from a jail sentence and was being recalled to serve 28 days.

He was also ordered to do forty hours unpaid work for the community upon release and pay £50 court costs.

Kristian Allen, 25, assault

A Wrea Green man has been remanded in custody charged with offences allegedly committed over a year ago.

Kristian Allen, 25, of Langton Lane appeared before magistrates who agreed with prosecutor Adrian Hollamby’s application that the case should be heard at Preston Crown Court.

Allen, who did not apply for bail through his lawyer Brett Chappell, is accused of assaulting his former partner causing her actual bodily harm during an incident at Wrea Green.

He is further accused of possessing an offensive weapon – a knife. The third charge alleges Allen committed criminal damage by destroying her clothing. He will appear at the higher court on September 25.

Steven Ray, 50, driving with excess alcohol

A drink driver was put under citizen’s arrest after he collided with and scratched two parked cars.

Steven Ray was involved in the accidents when he went looking for his partner after drinking wine.

Ray, 50, of Thames Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol. He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £138 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a man who lived on the resort’s Kingsway heard a commotion and saw two cars in the road had been scratched. The man ran after the Honda Civic Ray was driving slowly along the road. Ray stopped and the man took his keys and alerted police. A breath test showed 66 microgrammes of alcohol - 35 is the limit.

When interviewed Ray said he had recently had two bereavements in his family. That evening he had taken his mother out for a meal and had one glass of wine.

Ray his partner and mother then went back to the mother’s home where he had two glasses of wine.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had not intended driving home from his mother’s.

There was then an argument between his partner and mother and after his partner left the address he foolishly decided to drive to go and look for her.