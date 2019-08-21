These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Darryl Davies, 34, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A workman was found to be almost twice over the drink-drive limit when he drove his van home because he did not want to leave the vehicle which contained his tools in an unsafe area.

Darryl Davies, a 34-year-old father, of Forest Gate, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £276 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Davies driving a Ford Transit on August 1, at 1.15am, which showed potentially as having no MoT and the vehicle was stopped on Hazel Grove.

A breath test showed 66 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

He had a previous drink-drive conviction from 2005.

David Charnley, defending, said his client had been working all day and after breakfast had only eaten some confectionery as a snack in the afternoon.

After work he went to a friend’s to help him assemble some furniture and they had a couple of drinks.

In the early hours he felt fine to drive and set off home because he did not want to leave his van with tools inside in an unsafe parking area.

George Caruana, 57, drug-drive, taking a vehicle without consent, theft and possession of cocaine and heroin

A man was over the drug drive limit when he took a car he had not got permission to use.

George Caruana, 57, of All Saints Road, St Annes, was pulled up by a police officer who was alerted to his cocaine abuse by Caruana’s eyes. Caruana admitted drug driving.

He also admitted taking the Honda without consent.

He pleaded guilty to possessing cocaine and heroin.

He admitted two shoplifting offences stealing alcohol from Booths and Sainsbury’s in St Annes.

He was given a one year community order with 20 rehabilitation days and a drug treatment order. He was banned from the road for 23 months.

The court heard he had a £25-a-day heroin habit and stole spirits to sell from his drug habit.

Carl Heaney, 18, dangerous driving, drug-driving, no insurance and not in accordance with his licence

A teenager accused of driving dangerously in Blackpool has been put on the police wanted list.

Carl Heaney, 18, of Anderson Street, is charged with driving a BMW dangerously on Garstang Road West on April 4.

He is also accused of driving with the drug cannabis over the limit in his body, having no insurance and driving not in accordance with his licence.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for Heaney’s arrest after he failed to attend court for the first hearing of his

case.

Chae Pourilli, 27, drug-driving

The victim of a vicious attack who afterwards used cannabis to help his condition was caught behind the wheel by police.

Chae Pourilli, 27, of Albert Street, Wesham, pleaded guilty to driving with drugs in his system.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Pourilli driving a Citroen on Central Drive, Blackpool, on April 16, at 3.40am, which showed as having an expired MoT and none of its brake lights were working.

When stopped it was clear he had been smoking cannabis. A blood test showed 6.3 units of cannabis in his body - two is the legal limit.

David Charnley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had previously been the victim of a savage knife attack which almost killed him.

He recovered but became a bit of a recluse, not wanting to leave his home.

A friend recommended he use cannabis to help alleviate his symptoms.

Jamie Neil Smith, 43, theft

A former employee of a Fleetwood seafood company has appeared at court for the first time charged with stealing almost £50,000 from the firm.

Jamie Neil Smith, 43, of First Avenue, Poulton, pleaded not guilty to the theft from Kendal’s Seafood which operated from premises on Fleetwood Dock.

He was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on September 18.

He was granted bail.

Smith is alleged to have stolen the money between October 2017 and July 2018.