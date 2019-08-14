These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Wednesday, August 14, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Andrew Prendergast, 47, drunk and disorderly

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man who had been drinking swore at a woman police officer after an altercation with Manchester United fans.

Andrew Prendergast, unemployed, 47, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

He was given a six months conditional discharge and ordered to pay £21 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police officer at Blackpool’s North Pier saw Prendergast staggering about and swearing, on July 27 in the early hours.

He was complaining about Manchester United fans and said if he saw one he was going to get him.

Prendergast was told to go home but said he was going to find the “Manc and get him”.

He then stood in the middle of the road and swore at the woman officer.

Prendergast told magistrates he suffered from anxiety and was on medication.

It made him drowsy and it should not be mixed with alcohol.

He said he was a Liverpool fan and when he was singing a Liverpool song a Manchester United fan came up and punched him in the face.

Steven Mingins, breach of criminal behaviour order

A homeless Blackpool man was arrested when police found him sleeping in a car park underneath the town’s magistrates court.

Steven Mingins was brought up a level to appear in the court itself.

He admitted two offences of breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order which bans him from Blackpool town centre.

He was found asleep in the Chapel Street car park on August 12 and in a shop doorway on August 9.

Hugh Pond, defending, said:”He is a Blackpool man born and bred and feels that this order takes his human rights from him.

“He gets benefits but instead of buying food he spends it on drugs.”

Mingins who was given the order in July because of his begging was remanded on bail pending the preparation of a pre sentence report by probation staff.

Wayne Parker, 30, drunk and disorderly

A drunken man clashed with door staff at a Ma Kelly’s bar.

Wayne Parker, 30, was upset with the way door staff at the Dickson Road bar had treated his mother.

Parker had been on a trip to Blackpool from his home town of Rochdale.

He admitted an offence of being drunk and disorderly.

Malcolm Isherwood, prosecuting, said the door staff called police to deal with Parker.

“He told officers...I am going to get a shotgun.”

He then turned his anger on the police saying he would find their addresses from the dark web and he would get them sacked.

Parker was given a conditional discharge for 18 months.

Jonathan Holland, 34, wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

A man has made his first appearance at court accused of fracturing a woman’s face after hitting her with a metal scaffold pole.

Jonathan Holland, 34, of Collett Crescent, South Shore, was remanded in custody.

Holland is accused of wounding with intent to cause the woman grievous bodily harm.

He is also charged with affray and possessing an offensive weapon – the pole.

Malcolm Isherwood, prosecuting, said the charges resulted from an incident in the town centre.

He said: “It is alleged that Holland had spent £100 on drink that day and had an argument with a group of people.”

He said the victim suffered two facial bone fractures.

Holland was sent for trial at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on September 11.

Dean Mawdsley, 28, breach of community order

A Blackpool man breached his community order.

Dean Mawdsley, 28, of Cheltenham Road admitted failing to keep in touch with probation staff during his time on a suspended jail term.

However, his lawyer Peter Manning, said that Mawdsley had addressed the majority of the problems which probation would have helped him with.

“He is no longer getting himself into trouble and is not self harming.

“He has got himself a job and is earning decent money,” said Mr Manning.

Chairman of the bench Craig Lavender told him: “You have cleaned your act up but we fell thre suspended sentences must be activated.”

Mawdsley was jailed for 15 weeks.