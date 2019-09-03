These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, September 3, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Ryan Wooley, 29, breach of the peace

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A 29-year-old bricklayer was arrested by police after a domestic disturbance at his home.

Ryan Wooley had drunk far too much on his own admission,Blackpool Magistrates heard.

Wooley of Addison Road, Fleetwood, was asked by police to leave the house.

But, he said he would return and do some damage.

Police hand cuffed him and took him to the station.

Wooley told magistrates:”It was out of character. I had too much to drink.”

He was bound over for a year to keep the peace in the sum of £100.

Benjamin Frape, 31, and Josh Garvie, 25, robbery

Two men have made their first appearance at court charged with robbing a shop.

Benjamin Frape, 31, of Grasmere Road and Josh Garvie, 25, of Bond Street both Blackpool are charged with robbing a McColls store of £130 on August 30.

Frade is also charged with causing an affray at the scene.

Blackpool Magistrates remanded both of them in custody and sent their cases to be heard at Preston Crown Court on October 2.

James McClean, criminal damage

A chef lost his temper when he returned home from work and wanted to go to sleep. His partner and children had expected him to share a family meal.

James McLean was in breach of a suspended jail term imposed earlier this year for dishonesty offences.

Pam Smith,prosecuting at Blackpool Magistrates Court, said that McLean’s partner and their four children had been awaiting McLean’s return from work at their home on Waverley Avenue, Blackpool.

They did not know it but McLean had been drinking with a friend after finishing his shift as a chef.

When he finally returned he went straight to bed and when his partner asked what he was doing he threw a picture frame breaking its glass into a baby’s cot.

He then lost his temper and got out of bed.He pulled his partner by the hair and hit her on the head.

He went downstairs and kicked a kitchen cupboard door damaging it and then kicked and damaged a stairgate.

His partner contacted police and he waited for officers to arrive and arrest.

McLean admitted criminal damage valued at £100 and assault.

Steven Townley ,defending, said that McLean had worked longer hours than normal at a hotel.

“He returned home and wanted a couple of hours rest as he was due back at work later that day.” said Mr Townley. Magistrates said that McLean had carried out a sustained assault in front of his children.

McLean had his 24 weeks suspended jail term activated and two more weeks were added onto the jail term for the assault offence.

Philip Ward, 53, assault

A 53-year-old man has made his first court appearance charged with the illegal possession of a TASER stun gun

He is alleged to have used the device to assault two people. Philip Ward of Knowle Avenue did not indicate his plea when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates. As well as the illegal possession of the gun on September 1 in Blackpool Ward faces three assault charges- two using the electronic stun device.

His cases must be heard at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 2. He was remanded in custody.

Robert Dillon, 35, assault

A holidaymaker is alleged to have assaulted his partner in their hotel room by biting her on the face.

Robert Dillon, 35, and his partner from Merrivale Road, Stafford, were staying at a hotel on Charnley Road, Blackpool. Dillon appeared before Blackpool Magistrates after being arrested on Sunday and being charged with causing the woman actual bodily harm.

He denied the offence and magistrates decided his trial must take place at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on October 2.

Dillon was remanded in custody.

Ashley Tombs, 30, theft

A man committed what his solicitor called “crass stupidity” when he stole magazines. Ashley Tombs jumped over the back wall of the Today’s Local shop on Lord Street, Fleetwood.

He found a pile of magazines which had not sold in the shop and were awaiting collection by a distribution company. Tombs, 30, of Pharos Street, Fleetwood, tore up £10 worth of the publication and then stole £50 worth. His actions were caught on CCTV Blackpool Magistrates heard. Tombs admitted theft and was given a one year conditional discharge. He must pay £60 compensation to the shop.