These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, September 24, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Adi Stan, 39, breach of the peace

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A 39-year-old Blackpool man was bound over to keep the peace for a year by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Adi Stan – who is of Romanian nationality – was arrested after police were called to his Eaves Street home.

The were attending reports of a domestic incident after neighbours heard shouting.

The judge heard that Stan had been drinking during the day and became aggressive towards officers.

Stan told the court: “I was drunk I do not remember anything.”

He was bound over in the sum of £200.

Bradley Wagstaff, breach of court order

A man was jailed by Blackpool Magistrates’ District Judge Jane Goodwin for failing to obey court orders.

Bradley Wagstaff of Abbeystead House,Hala,Lancaster was sent to prison for fourteen days after admitted failing to do unpaid work and keep in touch with his probation officer.

His lawyer Jon Lee said his client was living in fear because he had been assisting police investigations into an alleged drugs supply conspiracy which is due before Preston Crown Court next year.

Man, 31, drunk in charge of a child

A man was reported to police by a witness who had seen him drunk in charge of a child.

The 31-year-old from St Annes admitted having charge of the child on The Promenade,Blackpool on Saturday.

The man - who cannot be named for legal reasons-was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £32 victims’ surcharge by District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool

Magistrates Court. The man was seen staggering whilst walking the child when police approached him he needed to lean on a wall to keep standing.

The police asked him whether he was fit to look after the youngster and he replied “Probably not.”

The judge was told the defendant had gone out drinking with his female partner. They had taken the child with them.

The judge told him:”I bear in mind you have been in custody since Saturday.”

John Gill, 33, assault

An application to have the terms of a man’s bail to be changed has been delayed at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

John Gill (33) of Leeds Road ,Blackpool said he wanted changes in his bail following a retraction statement by a witness. Gill faces two allegations.

One is using threatening behaviour and the other is an assault charge.

District Judge Jane Goodwin adjourned the application until September 27.