These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, October 8, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Chantel Daniels, 34, assault

A woman clashed with her girlfriend on a trip to Blackpool.Apprentice roofer Chantel Daniels, 34, kicked her partner on the foot in front of police officers.

The duo were a weekend stay in Blackpool the resort’s magistrates heard.

Daniels from Newcastle-on-Tyne admitted assault. She was ordered to pay £237 in fines and costs.

Joshua Brodie, 25, witness intimidation

A 25-year-old Blackpool man charged with witness intimidation was arrested trying to board a plane at an Airport.

District Judge Jane Goodwin heard that Joshua Brodie of Normoss Avenue is alleged to have intimidated a female carer he had been in a relationship with.

The charge says that Brodie intimidated her in an attempt to get her to retract a statement so he would not go to prison.

Brodie is further charged with controlling and coercive behaviour towards the same woman by not allowing her to see her friends and keeping her Passport from her.

He pleaded not guilty to both allegations.

The judge remanded him in custody and said the cases must be heard at Preston Crown Court where he will appear on November 6.

His lawyer Brett Chappell did not make a bail application.

Michael McGraw, 31, theft

A man twice targeted Blackpool’s Debenhams store for shoplifting.

On consecutive days Michael McGraw stole outdoor jackets valued at a total of £360.

He also stole a £70 microwave from the Wilko store, District Judge Goodwin was told. McGraw, 31, of Crystal Road, South Shore, admitted the three shoplifting offences.

The judge was told that McGraw was on post sentence supervision after his release from prison on a burglary offence. The court heard he is complying with that supervision. McGraw was put on a one year community order with 25 days rehabilitation. He is excluded from Debenhams and Wilko for six months. He will have to pay compensation totalling £430 to the stores.

Gareth Jones, 36, breach of non molestation order, assault, assaulting a police officer

A man has made his first appearance at court charged with breaching a non molestation order.

Gareth Jones, 36, of Branstree Road, Mereside,is accused of breaching the order made by Blackpool Family Court in November last year. The order forbids him from communicating with a former partner.

Jones is further alleged to have assaulted the woman and assaulting a police officer called to an incident.

Jones denies the offences and a date for his trial at Blackpool Magistrates Court is to be fixed.