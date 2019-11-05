These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, November 5, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jean Lemonga, 39, threatening behaviour

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A father threatened to stab council staff and burn their offices down as he fought to get access to his child.

Jean Lemonga frightened workers at Blackpool Council’s Bickerstaffe House building where he made repeated visits to speak to social workers.

Lemonga, 39, of Derby Road, North Shore, Blackpool, denied two offences of threatening behaviour but was found guilty of both offences after a trial in his absence.

He was sentenced to 12 weeks imprisonment suspended for 12 months and given a 12 months community order with up to 40 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a woman customer service assistant was on reception at Bickerstaffe House, on June 10, at 2.40pm, when Lemonga came in and said if things were not done as he wanted and he did not get access to his child he would: “Stab people to death and burn the building down.”

The woman told police that she believed Lemonga’s threats as he was at the end of his tether as he saw no way of getting access to his child.

The next day Lemonga returned to Bickerstaffe House and police were alerted.

He started swearing at officers telling them he did not care what they said.

The building was busy with council workers and there were fears for their safety if Lemonga’s behaviour escalated.

When interviewed Lemonga told police the reception staff were lying and he had not made threats.

John McLaren, defending, said his client, a citizen of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, was under threat of being deported as he had been told by the Home Office he was not suitable to be an asylum seeker.

Lemonga had repeatedly gone to Bickerstaffe House as he was fighting a child care case to get access to his child.

It was decided courses on certain behaviour were to be offered to Lemonga but no progress had been made on this for five weeks.

He was now the subject of an injunction which banned him from Bickerstaffe House or any other Blackpool Council offices without a prior appointment.

Anthony Rennalls, 47, possessing an offensive weapon, threatening behaviour

A man with a baton caused a disturbance in Blackpool town centre.

Anthony Rennalls, 47, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to possessing a baton as an offensive weapon in Talbot Road on September 11.

He pleaded not guilty to threatening behaviour likely to cause harassment alarm or distress on the same date but was found guilty of the offence after a trial.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for Rennalls to be sentenced at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Gerry Coyle, said a pre-sentence report had been completed on his client.

Rennalls was bailed for sentence at Preston Crown Court on November 27.

He must not contact a complainant or go within 100 metres of Blackpool’s Mecca Bingo as conditions of his bail.

Daniel Geoghegan, 29, criminal damage

A man accused of damaging a cell was not present for the first hearing of the case at court.

Daniel Geoghegan, 29, of General Street, Blackpool, is alleged to have caused £57 worth of damage to a cell door at Blackpool police station.

His case was adjourned by magistrates.

Jamie Andrews, 25, assault

A 25-year-old Blackpool man has been made the subject of a curfew pending his trial at Preston Crown Court.

Jamie Andrews of Cookson Street appeared before Blackpool Magistrates charged with assaulting a woman outside his home in February, 2018.

Andrews will appear at the higher court on December 4.

He was bailed in the meantime subject to a 9 pm to 6am curfew.

He must not contact witnesses in the case.