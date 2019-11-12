These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, November, 12, 2019

Here is the latest round-up from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Sam Brumwell, 28, threatening behaviour

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man lost his temper after he smelled cannabis smoke in the main Blackpool branch of McDonalds.

Sam Brumwwell had gone into the Bank Hey Street outlet with his partner and her child.

Brumwell, 28, confronted the manager about the smell and also about what he thought was a delay in getting their food.

Brumwell admitted threatening behaviour towards the manager to whom he said: “Get my food or I will smash your face in.”

He also admitted threatening behaviour towards a police officer called to deal with him.

After his arrest he was interviewed and complained about what he said was the “stink of weed in McDonalds”.

He admitted he was drunk at the time of the offences and had spent £100 on alcohol and a line of cocaine.

He also admitted failing to comply with a previously imposed community order when he appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin.

Brumwell’s lawyer, Michael Woosnam, said his client had been living in Poulton but was to move to Mid Wales where his ill mother needed assistance.

The defendant was given a s16 week jail term suspended for 18 months.

He must undertake 25 rehabilitation days and pay compensation to the McDonald’s manager of £80 and £50 compensation to the police officer.

Conan newsham, 21, breach of a suspended sentence order

A Fleetwood decorator who became addicted to cocaine has been given a deadline by a judge.

District Judge Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court told Conan Newsham that unless he completed all his appointments with the probation service he would be sent to jail on December 6.

“If you fail to do this bring your bag on that date,” she told Newsham, 21, who lives in a back street garage in Fleetwood.

His lawyer Brett Chappell told the court: “Because of his addication and stealing from his family to fund it he has lost his job as a skilled painter and decorator and has been kicked out of his home.

“He lives in a garage and washes in a bucket.He sleeps on a couch and gets food through his mother’s letter box.”

Newsham admitted breaching the community requirements of a suspended sentence order by failing to report to probation.

Benjamin Harker, 25, resisting arrest

A man fought in the street with two police officers a judge heard.

Benjamin Harker, 25, of Pilling Crescent,Blackpool admitted assaulting a male officer and resisting a a female officer.

The police had been attracted to the car he was a passenger in the early hours of the morning by the driver who claimed Harker had tried to take over the vehicle.

The officers asked Harker to get out of the car and he became violent lashing out with his fists and tried to halt the police handcuffing him.

District Judge Goodwin heard that Harker and the police wrestled on the pavement on Central Drive.

Pam Smith,prosecuting, said: “He became aggressive an violent and the police thought he was either under the influence of drugs or alcohol.”

The male officer suffered facial injuries.

Steven defending, said: “Harker had been arguing with the woman in the car after she accuse him of cheating on her.

“He was intoxicated and does not remember much of what happened.”

The court heard Harker was on licence from a prison sentence and was being recalled to serve the rest of his sentence.

Giving hima further six months jail. the judge told him: “This was a repeated attack on the male officer which caused his colleague distress.

You have a history of violent offences.”

Townley,defending,said:”Harker had been arguing with the woman in the car after she accuse him of cheating on her.He was intoxicated and does not remember much of what happened.”

The court heard Harker was on licence from a prison sentence and was being recalled to serve the rest of his sentence.

Giving hima further 26 weeks jail the judge told him:”This was a repeated attack on the male officer which caused his colleague distress.You have a history of violent offences.”

Townley,defending,said:”Harker had been arguing with the woman in the car after she accuse him of cheating on her.He was intoxicated and does not remember much of what happened.”

The court heard Harker was on licence from a prison sentence and was being recalled to serve the rest of his sentence.

Giving hima further 26 weeks jail the judge told him:”This was a repeated attack on the male officer which caused his colleague distress.You have a history of violent offences.”