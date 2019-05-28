These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Emily Williams, 31, theft and breaching conditonal discharge

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A woman who was addicted to heroin stole from stores so she could fund her drug habit.

Emily Williams, 31, of North Promenade, Cleveleys, pleaded guilty to four offences of theft and breaching a conditional discharge imposed for theft.

She was sentenced to a four weeks tagged curfew from 9pm to 5am and ordered to pay £85 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a security officer at B and M Bargains saw Williams on CCTV taking two jars of coffee valued at £9.98 and detained her outside on February 22 at 4.40pm.

She was then found to have other stolen property with her including washing liquid from Home Bargains, perfume from Superdrug and two scented candles from The Card Factory.

Williams told police she had stolen the goods to sell and get money for her heroin habit.

Martin Hillson, defending, said the goods his client had taken amounted to less than £50 in value and all had been recovered.

After being detained Williams had taken it as a wake-up call. She had got help from rehabilitation specialists, was on a prescription for the heroin substitute Methadone and no longer used street drugs.

Janis Verdenfelds, drug driving

A teenager was caught driving on the motorway in Blackpool with two drugs in his body.

Janis Verdenfelds, who had no driving licence, roused police suspicions because he was driving only in lanes two and three on a virtually empty motorway.

Verdenfelds, 19, of Poplar Green, Bradford, pleaded guilty to two offences of drug driving.

He was disqualified from driving for two years, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Verdenfelds as he drove a Vauxhall Corsa towards Blackpool in lanes two and three only on February 24 at 3.30pm, despite there being hardly any traffic.

The car was also slightly weaving about and he had three passengers.

A blood test showed 100 units of benzoylecgonine, a by-product of cocaine, in his body - the limit is 50 and 5.6 units of cannabis - 2 is the limit.

Martin Hillson, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had cared for his father after his dad had a serious operation a couple of years ago.

His father was now recovering so Verdenfelds had taken the opportunity of going to Blackpool for the day with friends.

Originally another person was driving. Later Verdenfelds took the decision to drive as he felt he was the most suitable person because of the condition of his friends.

Matthew Adams, 29, causing damage and being drunk and disorderly

A visitor damaged a police cell after being arrested following him throwing himself at door security staff in Blackpool.

Matthew Adams, 29, of Cotswold Avenue, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to causing damage and being drunk and disorderly.

He was fined £260 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £50 compensation plus £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to the Soul Suite, Queen Street on May 5 at 2.30am, where Adams was being held by door security staff after he had launched himself at them and thrown punches,

He was put in a cell at Blackpool police headquarters and seen on CCTV first trying to flood the cell with water from the sink then knocking out some plaster from round an air vent.

When interviewed Adams said he had been drunk and he was claustrophobic.

Adams told magistrates he got upset because the security men had previously let in five men who were dressed like him but had refused him entry.