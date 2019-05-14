These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, May 14, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Callum Thompson, 20, breach of terms of supervision

A father-to-be has been sent to prison for a week.

District Judge Jane Goodwin imposed the sentence Callum Thompson, 20, from Fleetwood after he admitted breaking the terms of his supervision.

The judge heard that Thompson, currently of no fixed address, should have kept a curfew following his release from prison.

However, he had broken the curfew eight times.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said: “He has a girlfriend who lives in the Worksop area. She is pregnant by him and he wants to move to that area. He believes his supervisor from probation is standing in his way.”

Youth, 16, breaking curfew order

A 16-year-old North Shore youth has been rebailed after breaking the terms of his curfew.

District Judge Goodwin to allow the youth to continue his curfew while on bail.

The youth is due to appear before court again on Thursday to face an allegation of attempted burglary of a shed.

Daniel Lonsdale-Ross, 28, breach of the peace

Police had to negotiate with a man who had climbed onto the roof of the building where he lived.

Daniel Lonsdale-Ross had got out of the building via a window and then scaled the roof.

This followed a drunken altercation with the woman he lived with.

LonsdaleRoss, 28, of North Promenade, Blackpoolo, admitted a breach of the peace. He was bound over to keep the peace for a year in the sum of £50.

Police arrested him after came down from the roof, prosecutor Pam Smith told the court.

Kevin Derbyshire, 28, criminal damage, assault and obstructing a police officer

A 28-year-old man is alleged to have damaged a hotel room television valued at £50 during a row with his girlfriend.

Kevin Derbyshire and the woman were staying at the Savoy Hotel in Blackpool when police were called to the hotel in the early hours of the morning.

Derbyshire, of Barncroft Road, Farnworth,Bolton, is further charged with assaulting the woman and obstructing two police officers who were trying to arrest him.

Derbyshire denied the offences and was sent to Preston Crown Court where his trial will take place on June 12. He was refused bail and remanded in custody.

Artam Qinami, Bujar Tota, Rhemzi Domi and Ergent Skana, illegal growing and possession of cannabis and stealing electricity

Four men are alleged to have one of the biggest cannabis factories found in Blackpool have appeared at court.

The four are all from Albania and have been served with deportation order after it was discovered at least three of them paid £10,000 each to be smuggled into the UK from Calais.

They were all remanded in custody charged with the the illegal growing and possession of more than 300 cannabis plants with a street value of £40,000 when mature.

They are also charged with illegally abstracting electricity to help grow the plants at a former hotel on Charnley Road, Blackpool, where they were living.

Martin Belinskis, 33, drink-driving

A fisherman was found to be twice over the alcohol limit after police became suspicious because he was driving very slowly in Fleetwood.

Martins Belinskis 33, of Sweyn Road, Margate, Kent, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £500 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £50 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Alex Mann, said police saw Belinskis driving a Mercedes with two passengers. very slowly along the port’s Windward Avenue on April 16, at 1am, before going into the Asda car park.

A breath test showed 72 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Belinskis told magistrates: “I feel very bad about what happened.

“I feel stupid and very embarrassed. I have been thinking about what could have happened.”

He added he did not intend to take a driver’s rehabilitation course as he was frequently at sea fishing and did not have the time to take one.