These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, June 4, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jason Fossett, 20, assault

A 20-year old man has denied assaulting his girlfriend of one month.

Jason Fossett of Withnell Road,Blackpool is accused of assaulting the woman at her flat in Fleetwood on June 2 this year.

Fossett is further charged with criminal damage to the woman’s mobile phone and her glasses valued at £220. He pleaded not guilty to that offence.

Blackpool Magistrates refused an application for bail for Fossett.His trial will take place on July 22.

Brian Horrocks, 21, sexual assault on girl under 16

A young man has been sent for trial at Crown Court charged with committing a sex offence against a 13-year-old girl.

Brian Horrocks, 21, of Egerton Road, Blackpool is charged with sexually touching his alleged victim and in a second charge unlawfully detaining another girl.

Horrocks was bailed by Blackpool Magistrates on condition he does not have any contact with five named teenage girls.

Also, he must not have any contact with anyone under the age of 18.

Horrocks will next appear at Preston Crown Court on June 19.

Dean Dolan, 26, GBH

A Fleetwood man has made his first appearance at court charged with assault causing grievous bodily harm.

Blackpool Magistrates remanded Dean Dolan, 26, of Mount Street in custody.

He is alleged to have assaulted Andrew Leadbetter in Fleetwood on May 31.

Nathan Beddow, 22, criminal damage

A man was stripped to the waist and covered in blood when he was arrested in a Blackpool street.

Nathan Beddow, 22, of Withnell Road admitted two charges of causing criminal damages to cars parked on Woolman Road in the town when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

Beddow caused the damage to as Mazda by punching a wing mirror causing it to break off the vehicle.

He then damaged a Ford Escort by punching its bonnet causing a dent.

Pam Smith,prosecuting, said that Beddow had been walking up and down the street in a confrontational manner. After witnesses saw him damage the cars police were called and arrested him.

“He was topless and covered in blood” said the prosecutor.

Steven Townley, defending, said: “This was some time ago and I believe the incident was fuelled by drink. Because he cannot remember very much it is difficult to explain what happened.

“He accepts what the witnesses have said.”

Beddow was sentenced to do ten hours in an attendance centre and was fined £10.

He must pay £100 to each of the car owners.

Chairman of the bench John Connor told him: “This was a serious incident fuelled by alcohol which caused you to kick off in the street.”

Gemma Hendrie, 30, breach of criminal behaviour order

A woman wilfully and persistently refused to comply with a court order Blackpool Magistrates heard. Drug taker Gemma Hendrie was made the subject of the order in February this year.

It was imposed after she breached a Criminal Behaviour Order multiple times by begging in the streets.

Hendrie, 30, of Pleasant Street,Blackpool admitted breaching the ten-week jail term suspended for a year .

The order also told her to attended drug rehabilitation session which she failed to do.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair defending said her client accepted she had breached by failing to attend appointments.

“Sadly her drug problem in the meantime has increased and not decreased,” said the lawyer. “She spends most of her time addressing how she will get her next supply of drugs.”

Magistrates decided to activate her suspended jail term and sent her to prison for ten weeks.

Chairman of the Bench John Connor told her: “You have been wilful.”