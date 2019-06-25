These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, June 25, 2019

Have your say

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Edward Plumb, 28, theft and fraud

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A man was branded The Good Samaritan in reverse by a magistrate who jailed him for 240 days.

Chairman of the Bench Peter Taylor told Edward Plumb:”What you did was despicable.

“You were the Good Samaritan in reverse.

“You came across a woman in distress and instead of helping a vulnerable person you stole her handbag.”

Plumb, 28, of Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool, admitted theft of the bag and fraud by using the woman’s bank debit card to buy cigarettes.

The court heard that the 62-year old victim as walking home near Leamington Road when she was pushed to the ground and her bag was taken.

Howard Green, defending, said that his client had come across the woman who was already on the road.

Mr Green said: “To take the bag was a nasty thing to do but that was all he did.”

Plumb must pay his victim £150 compensation and £85 costs.

Gavin Chesworth, 39, possessing an offensive weapon

A tirade of Facebook messages ended in a driveway confrontation between two men.

One of them, 39-year-old Gavin Chesworth, produced a baseball bat which he used to threatened his ex-girlfriend’s new partner.

Chesworth of Hillcroft, Kirkham, admitted possessing an offensive weapon.

He also admitted threatening behaviour.

He was granted bail on condition he does not enter Kirkham.

Magistrates asked for probation reports on Chesworth who must now live at an address in Wesham and adjourned sentence on him until July 5.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said that Chesworth was seen walking towards the house where his ex-partner now lives.

He confronted the man who lives there in the drive brandishing the full size baseball bat stating:”I am going to get you...you are a dead man.”

The other man grabbed a spirit level to defend himself with but police arrived on the scene and arrested Chesworth.

In interview he said it had been a silly thing to do.

Gerry Coyle,defending, said that the incident followed an exchange of Facebook messages and that Chesworth himself had felt threatened.

John O’Sullivan, 34, assault

A Blackpool man has admitted assaulting his partner.

John O’Sullivan caused injuries to the top of her leg and elbow.

Blackpool Magistrates heard that he had been drinking strong lager before rowing with his victim.

The accused who is 34-years-old is now of no fixed address .

He admitted the assault and will have probation reports prepared on him before being sentenced.

When interviewed by police O’Sullivan said that he had an alcohol problem and could not recollect much about the incident.

Ricky Teasdale, 34, criminal damage

A 30-year-old Blackpool man has admitted smashing one of his mother’s windows.

Ricky Teasdale admitted causing £200 worth of damage when he hurled a wine bottle at the glass panel.

Teasdale formerly of Spencer Court was told by magistrates they required a pre sentence report on him by the probation service.He was remanded in custody pending the preparation of the report.

Rebecca Belt, 23, drug-driving

A womanwho was depressed because of personal tragedies was found with drugs in her body when she was stopped by police in Blackpool.

Rebecca Belt had broken up with her partner, had to leave the home they shared and lost the baby she was expecting.

Belt, a 23-year-old care worker, of Cooper Lane, Bradford, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

She was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on December 2 about 10pm police stopped Belt’s Mini on Clifton Drive North after seeing her driving at speed.

She had a passenger on board and eyes were glazed and she smelt of cannabis. A blood test showed six units of cannabis in her body - two units is the limit.

Allan Cobain, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was at a very low ebb after splitting up with her partner and losing a baby.

She had had trouble sleeping and had used cannabis to help her sleep. She had not taken the drug for over 24 hours when police stopped her.

Belt would now have to give up her job as she would be unable to get to her workplace for early starts.