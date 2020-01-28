These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, January 28, 2020

These are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Stevie-Lee Wright, 29, assault

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A care worker who bit throttled and knocked his girlfriend unconscious has been jailed.

Stevie-Lee Wright battered his partner in front of her six-year-old daughter as the child screamed at him to “get off my mummy”.

Wright, 29, of Poulton Road, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to four offences of assault.

He was jailed for three months and ordered to pay £500 compensation to his victim with £200 costs by District Judge Rhys Williams.

He also put Wright on a five year restraining order which banned him from contacting the victim and entering her home or workplace.

The judge told Wright: “This was appalling behaviour.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on one occasion the victim described Wright as “flipping” when she put her daughter in her bed and he shouted at her “where am I supposed to sleep”.

During the vicious attack, he shoved her head against the wall and she lost consciousness.

She came too with him on her back.

He strangled her until she struggled for breath and then he bit her on the lip and cheek.

In other attacks he punched her on the back of the head, pushed her into a car and gripped her head and shook it.

In an impact statement to the court, the victim said she was scared in her home, struggle to sleep, suffered from nerves and avoided certain places, following the attack.

Steven Townley, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was adamant he had not bitten or strangled the victim.

Mr Townley added:”This was a relationship which was permeated by jealousy. The victim said in court she believed he was involved with other females.”

Wright had lost his job as a result of the offences and would not be able to work in that line of employment again because of his conviction.

Ross Chevreau, 24, burglary

A man accused of burgling a detached house in St Annes has been remanded in custody. Ross Chevreau, 24, is accused of burgling with intent to steal from the property on Denford

Avenue on January 24. He was sent for trial to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on February 26.

John Carney, 31, breach of community order

A 31 –year-old Thornton man totally failed to comply with the terms of a 12 month community order.

District Judge Jane Goodwin had the order imposed after he was convicted of disqualified driving.

Roofer John Carney, of Eagle Brow Close, did not attend the community order induction ,failed to keep in touch with his probation officer and failed to comply with a curfew order.

Carney admitted the breach and was sentenced to a six week jail term suspended for a year.He must also do 100 hour unpaid work for the community.

His lawyer Patrick Nelligan said: “This man is a roofer with his own firm. The had been trying to juggle the loss of his driving licence with his work.

“He changed addresses and that is he why he missed letter from probation.”

Marcin Dziubinski, 39, breach of the peace

An allegation of causing a breach of the peace by a Blackpool man was withdrawn at court by the Crown Prosecution Service.

Marcin Dziubinski, 39, of Condor Grove was arrested on Saturday. Prosecutor Adrian Hollamby withdrew the matter at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Graham Fowlis, 57, breach of the peace

A man admitted his own arrest was a wake up call.

Graham Fowlis told District Judge Jane Goodwin that he only got into trouble when he had been drinking.

The 57-year-old, of Caunce Street, Blackpool, said: “To be honest it has been a good thing. I have had time to think – yes being in a cell has been a wake up call.”

Fowlis admitted breaching the police.Police were called to his flat where items were all over the floor and Fowlis admitted headbutting the wall.

He was bound over for 12 months in the sum of £100.

Julia Watson, 53, breach of the peace

A woman called the police because she feared what she might do to her disabled husband. Julia Watson, 53, of Squires Gate Lane, South Shore, admitted breaching the peace.

Watson was bound over for 12 months in the sum of £100.

Adrian Hollamby ,prosecuting, said that Watson rang the police and said she was worried about what she might do. The court heard Watson had been drinking. When the officer arrived at the house he watched as Watson gave her husband medication with a grin on her face. The officer felt she should leave the property.