These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Alexander Saxon, 28, threatening behaviour

A Thornton Cleveleys man has denied obtaining a meal dishonestly.

Alexander Saxon, 28, of Gresham Road is accused of failing to pay for a meal worth £22.50 from Othellos Greek restaurant on September 14 last year.

Saxon is also charged with giving racially aggravated threats towards the restaurant owner.

District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court bailed Saxon on condition he does not enter Othellos .

His trial date was fixed for March 24.

Anthony O’Kelly, 38, assault

A Warton man accused of assault has been granted bail at Blackpool Magistrates Court.

Anthony O’Kelly, 38, of Riversleigh Way, is alleged to have attacked a woman on January 11 at her home in the village.

Robert Barabas, 45, assault

A judge ordered pre sentence reports on a man who admitted two assaults in the supported accommodation he lives at in Fleetwood.

Robert Barabas, 45, of Seabank Road admitted assaulting a female care worker and a fellow resident at the house.

Pam Smith,prosecuting, at Blackpool Magistrates Court said that Barabas had appeared from his room with a knife.

She took it from him but Barabas – who had been drinking heavily – wanted it back claiming he needed it for decorating.

She refused his demands and when he became angry and pushed her the other resident intervened and he was assaulted as well.

Marcus Hudson, 31, harassment

A Fleetwood man has denied harassment.

Marcus Hudson, 31, of Radcliffe Road pleaded not guilty to sending a woman texts and making phone calls to her from January 8 to 10.

Hudson also denied assaulting the same woman on January 5 at Fleetwood.

District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court bailed Hudson on condition he does not contact two witnesses in the case.

His trial will take place on March 12.

Steven Lee, 45, failure to repay courts

A rogue trader who conned pensioners across Lancashire still owes the courts a vast amount.

District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court heard how Steven Lee was jailed for defrauding the elderly over building work.

He was also fined and ordered to pay compensation totalling £45,000 in 2015.

However he still owes £43,452 of that.

Lee, 54, of Rosemary Lane, Bartle, Lancs, was hauled back to court for failing to pay an agreed amount of £100 a month.

He blamed the death of his son– he has to pay to look after the son’s widow and child – and his own illness for his failure to keep the agreement made on his last appearance in May last year.

Lee told the judge:”One of my family owes me £1,000 and he has told me he will repay me this month.

The judge told Lee: “This is wilful and culpable neglect. You have had money and used it elsewhere.”

She handed him a year in prison suspended for 12 months.

She ordered him to pay £1,000 by January 27 and £400 a month from then on.

“If you miss a payment you will go straight to prison,” she said.