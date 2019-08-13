These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Sabrina Lyttle, 42, theft

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a 42-year-old Blackpool woman.

District Judge Jane Goodwin sitting at Blackpool Magistrates Court issued the warrant for Sabrina Lyttle of Hampstead Mews.

Lyttle face proceedings involving the alleged theft of £57 of meat from Sainsburys in Blackpool.

She further faces an allegation of failing to meet the requirements of a community order by failing to keep in touch with her probation officer in June this year.

John Edmund Reynolds, 24, assault

A man has been bailed pending his trial for assault.John Edmund Reynolds, 24, of Medlock Avenue, Fleetwood, is charged with assaulting a woman in Fleetwood on August 10.

Reynolds appeared before District Judge Jane Goodwin.

He must have no contact with his alleged victim as a term of his bail. His trial will take place on October 10.

Claire Lyons, 36, theft

A St Annes woman has admitted the theft of two rings valued together at £700.

Claire Lyons, 36, of St Albans Road appeared before District Judge Goodwin.

Lyons is alleged to have stolen the rings from a woman on July 19.

The judge granted Lyons bail so that pre sentence reports can be prepared on her by the probation service.

Sean Penman, 25, cultivating cannabis and stealing electricity

A man has made his first appearance at court charged with a multi thousand pound cannabis growing operation.

Sean Penman is alleged to have been involved in cultivating the drug-street value £50,000- at a property in Carnforth near Lancaster from May to July this year.

Penman, 25, is also accused of the illegally gaining electricity worth £3,336 to assist the growing process.

Judge Goodwin granted him bail after deciding the cases must be heard at Preston Crown Court where thr case will be listed on September 11.

Penman was bailed on condition he lives at one of two addresses in Manchester and does not have any contact with two named associates.

His lawyer Edgar Fernando did not enter a plea.