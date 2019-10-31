These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, October 31, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Paul Jones, 27, threatening behaviour

A man involved in a football-related fracas at Fleetwood has made his first appearance at court.

Paul Jones, aged 27, of Wingrove Avenue, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner likely to cause people to believe violence would be used against them.

A charge of affray against him was withdrawn.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said the incident was football-related and the prosecution wanted to apply for a Football Banning Order (FBO) against Jones.

Jones was bailed to November 12 for a hearing to decide whether a FBO will be issued against him by Blackpool magistrates. He must live at his given address as a condition of his bail.

Liam Bloor, 23, resisting arrest

A man who struggled wildly with police had to be pepper-sprayed twice before officers could restrain him.

Liam Bloor, unemployed, 23, of Rossendale Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty to resisting police. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Malcolm Isherwood, said police saw Bloor in St Annes town centre on October 14 in the early hours. He was covered in mud, appeared to have been involved in an incident and was advised to go home.

Later on police got a call from his mother saying her son was drunk, being aggressive and saying unpleasant things to his father and had broken a vase.

When police said they were arresting him Bloor refused to put his hands behind his back and once taken to the floor locked his fingers underneath himself,

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client had been helping out at a friend’s bar and having some free drinks from noon until 10 pm before going on to another bar,

He estimated he had had eight pints of Guinness and several brandies and said he had been walking along St Albans Road when a stranger ran up and hit him and he fell into the road.

The defence added that Bloor said he had reconciled with his family and his mother was going to offer him a job in a cafe she ran.

Darran Charlton, 54, drink-driving

A rugby coach and former player was more than twice over the alcohol limit after leaving a wedding.

Police received a report Darran Charlton had almost crashed his Range Rover Sport five times and gone through a red light in the Kirkham area.

Charlton, a coach at Liverpool St Helens Rugby Club, who previously played for Orrell and represented Lancashire and the Northern Counties, was found staggering about near his car which had two punctured tyres.

Charlton, boss of a plastics recycling business, 54, of Milton Grove, Orrell, Wigan, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £230 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Ruby Mckeague, said police received a radio message on October 12, at about 10pm, a Range Rover had almost crashed five times and also run a red light. Fifteen minutes later an officer saw the car on Blackpool Road, Kirkham, with two burst tyres.

Charlton was out of the vehicle and was staggering about.

A breath test showed 75 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been to a wedding at Bartle Hall, Preston, where his son was best man.

During the festivities an extremely drunk young man became violent and Charlton decided extract himself from the situation and leave.

Charlton denied almost crashing five times or running a red light.

He said he used his sat nav to try and get back to his hotel in Preston and it took him down an unadopted road where rocks burst two tyres.

Jack McLean, 23, possessing MDMA with intent to supply,assault on a police officer, possessing ketamine with intent to supply and possessing cocaine with intent to supply and Daniel Morgans, 22, being concerned with the supply of MDMA and ecstasy

Two men alleged to be street drug dealers have been sent for trial at Preston Crown .

Jack McLean, 23, of Bayswater, Blackpool and Daniel Morgans, 22, of Marsden Road also Blackpool, will appear at the higher court on November 27.

They were bailed in the meantime by Blackpool Magistrates.

McLean is alleged to have possessed MDMA with intent to supply,assault on a police officer, possessing ketamine with intent to supply and possessing cocaine with intent to supply.

Morgans is charged with being concerned with the supply of MDMA and ecstasy. No pleas were entered.