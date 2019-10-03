These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, October 3, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Joseph Cawley, 28, drink driving

A community health worker who drove while over the alcohol limit was found half-in and half-out of bed partly clothed at home by police.

Joseph Cawley came to the attention of police after workers at a bar in Poulton reported him when they saw him get behind the wheel of a car after they refused him entry because he was drunk.

Cawley, 28, of Back Lane, Preesall, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £291 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Cawley was refused entry to a bar in Breck Road, Poulton, on July 15 at 12.30am.

He was then seen by bar workers to get into a Vauxhall Astra and drive off.

It was reported to police and an officer went to the home of the registered keeper of the car.

Cawley was found half-on and half-off his bed partially clothed and denied he had been driving.

A breath test showed 68 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Brett Chappell, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had previous struggled with an alcohol issue but stopped drinking when he was 21.

In the months before the offence he felt under pressure, so for the first time in years he had a drink.

Mr Chappell added: “He is hugely ashamed for himself, his relations and his patients.”

Andrew Spencer, 30, drink-driving, no insurance andnot in accordance with a provisional licence

A learner driver was caught behind the wheel with excess alcohol after having an argument with his partner at a funeral.

Andrew Spencer, 30, of Harcourt Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol without insurance and not in accordance with his provisional licence.

He was banned from the road for 16 months, fined £276 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received information a Ford car on Cherry Tree Road was being driven erratically and at speed on September 13, at 2.15am.

Officers went to the area and saw Spencer driving a Ford Focus the tail lights of which had been turned off.

A breath test showed 54 microgrammes of alcohol his his body - 35 is the limit.

Spencer, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates that he did not usually drink.

He added that had been at a funeral and had argued with his partner. He then went back to his home and got into the car.

Shaun Holt, 27, criminal damage

A man went on a wrecking spree at a police station.

Shaun Holt broke windows valued at £3,700 at the Bispham police station.

Holt then turned his attention to police cars parked up at the station.

He broke windows of three vehicles and the rear tail lights of another.

Holt, 27, of Edmonton Place, North Shore, admitted two charges of criminal damage.

He was ordered to pay Lancashire Police £500 compensation.

Jobless Holt was given an 18 month community order with 25 days rehabilitation and must do 150 hours unpaid work and £90 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Paul Huxley said the damage was carried at out 6 am and Holt rang the police and asked them where they were.

“He had done the damage in the hope of getting arrested,” said the prosecutor.

Holt’s lawyer Robert Castle said: “This is a sad case.He was in a poor mental health state at the time.

“Thanks to the help of the authorities he is now on a much more even keel.”