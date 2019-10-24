These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, October 24, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Gary Clark, ff, failing to comply with a Sex Offenders Registration Order

A convicted paedophile on the Sex Offenders Register for life who repeatedly broke the law by not revealing to police where he was living has escaped being jailed.

Gary Clark, 55, formerly of Rawcliffe Road, South Shore, now living on Cheltenham Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to two offences of failing to comply with a Sex Offenders Registration Order.

He had four previous convictions for breaching the order.

Clark was jailed for three months, suspended for 18 months, given an 18 month community order with 40 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and ordered to pay £85 costs with £122 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, John Boyle, told him: “It’s clear to us you are a persistent offender and despite being in court numerous times you continue to offend.

“There is no court in the land which will not send you to prison if you breach this sentence.”

The court was told that in 2007, after being convicted of having sexual activity with a girl under 16, Clark was sentenced to 42 months imprisonment and put on the Sex Offenders Register for life.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Clark failed to comply with the condition that he must register his address annually with police, on September 27, this year

He also failed to register a new address with police within three days.

Police had visited the address he previously gave them on six occasions and pushed letters through his letterbox, but he was not at the address and the letters were found on the doormat.

Hugh Pond, defending, described his client as mentally challenged man who could not read or write and easily forgot things.

In a report to the court, probation officer Lesley Whittaker, told magistrates that Clark had got into a pattern of not notifying police of his address but said he had not done it on purpose.

Ms Whittaker added: “He stated there is no point in living if he is sent to prison.”

Helen Orme, 30, drink-driving

A mother-of-two’s car tipped onto its side after she lost control while trying to change her radio settings.

However ,a court heard that Helen Orme was also over the drink drive limit when the incident happened.

Police and other rescue services were called to the scene to release the 30-year-old from Browning Avenue, Lytham.

Orme pleaded guilty to drink driving.She was banned from the road for 17 months and was ordered to pay £237 in fines and costs.

The court heard that Orme needed to go to her local shop and decided to drive.She now faces losing her job occupational therapist in Bacup.

Stephen Brice, 42, stalking

Obsessive Stephen Brice staged a campaign of stalking his former partner.

Despite being on bail conditions not to contact the woman hotel worker he pushed a letter through her front door.

He also waited for her on her way to work and opened up two Facebook accounts asking her to be his friend.

He made 18 reverse charge call requests to her phone and turned up at her place of work on the Promenade.

Pam Smith prosecuting at Blackpool Magistrates Court where Brice admitted stalking said that his victim felt annoyed and anxious at what he was doing.

“I just want him to leave me alone,” she said in a statement.

When Brice, 42, of Livingstone Road,Blackpool went to her workplace where another member of staff approached him and said he was a stalker.

Kathryn Jamieson-Sinclair, defending, said:”He has not been causing fear or distress merely annoyance.

He has sought counselling and now accepts the relationship is over.”

The prosecution successfully applied for a restraining order which forbids him from contacting his victim.

He must not enter Elm Avenue,Blackpool or travel along the same side of the road as the hotel where she works or stop within 30 metres of the hotel.

Brice was given a 12 month community order with 30 days rehabilitation and 50 hours unpaid work.

Melanie Hulton, 49, fly-tipping

A 49-year-old Blackpool woman has denied fly –tipping.

Melanie Hulton of Danesbury Place,North Shore, is alleged to have dumped rubbish at the rear of her home in August last year.

Magistrates bailed Hulton, who is being prosecuted by Blackpool Council, until her trial on December 11.