These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, October 17, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Christopher Cowell, 34, assault

A family barbecue spilled over into violence.

Christopher Cowell, 34, of Kirkby Road, Blackpool, had a row with his wife and, when his sister and aunt tried to intervene, he punched both of them in the face, the court was told.

He admitted assault and was sentenced to 150 hours’ unpaid work. He must also pay his victims £250 compensation, and £620 costs.

He must also have 20 days’ rehabilitation.

Cowell’s relatives tried to stop him from driving away from the scene because he was drunk, the court was also told.

Abbie Colvin, 21, drink-driving

A university student hoping to be a doctor was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit when police pulled her over.

Abbie Colvin, 21, of Lea Green Drive, Westby, admitted the offence and was banned from the roads for 20 months.

She was also fined £136, told to pay £85 costs, and ordered to pay a £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said a police sergeant saw Colvin driving an Audi A1 car in Preston New Road, Blackpool, in the early hours of Sunday, September 29.

She was swerving across the road and her speed kept changing.

A later breath test showed 84 microgrammes of alcohol in her system. The limit is 35.

Howard Green, defending, said his client, who had no past convictions, had been unwell. He said she was suffering from depression and had issues at home.

Colvin, who is in her third year at Manchester University, had been drinking but had stopped. She was said to have been shocked by the alcohol reading.

Melanie Hill, 49, fly-tipping

A woman accused of fly-tipping has been put on the wanted list.

Melanie Hill, 49, of Danesbury Place, Blackpool, is accused of dumping rubbish at the back of an alley in Danesbury Place in August last year.

She failed to turn up to court, with Lynda Bennett, prosecuting for Blackpool Council, asking for and being granted an arrest warrant by magistrates.

Umran Suleman, 39, fraud

A businessman lied and left a couple about £20,000 out-of-pocket over work they had done on a conservatory.

Umran Suleman, 39, of Lyddesdale Avenue, Anchorsholme, pleaded to an offence under the Fraud Act and two under the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations.

He dishonestly claimed he neither owned or was involved in the firm RC Building and Roofing Services verbally and over text, WhatsApp, and Facebook messages to the doctor and his wife between March and December last year, the court was told.

He used a Facebook account in the name of ‘Robert John’ to exchange messages about the work, giving the impression Robert John was in charge of the business.

Suleman also admitted being a trader engaged in misleading commercial practices by omitting information and his identity.

He further failed to reveal a customer’s right to cancel a contract.

Defence lawyer Peter Manning did not object to the case being sent to Preston Crown Court for sentencing.

Suleman was bailed to appear at Preston on Monday, November 4.

Dean Johnstone, 35, drink-driving

A motorist was found to be drink-driving after swerving from left to right in front of a police car at 12.45am on Friday, September 27.

Dean Johnstone, 35, of Gloucester Avenue, Blackpool, pleaded guilty and was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £403 with £85 costs, and told to pay £40 victims’ surcharge.

Johnstone, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates: “I had a nightmare. It was my own fault. It was stupid.”