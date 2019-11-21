These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, November 21, 2019

Have your say

Here is latest from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Micha McDonnell, 25, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Halloween turned into a nightmare for a woman driving home from a party in her costume.

Micha McDonnell became distracted by a group of revellers coming out of a pub and crashed into a parked people carrier while she was more than twice over the alcohol limit.

McDonnell, 25, of Newton Place, Normoss, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was disqualified from driving for 20 months, fined £220 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police were called to an accident on Lytham Road, South Shore, on November 3, at about midnight, where McDonnell had collided with a parked Vauxhall Zafira in her Fiat Punto.

The Zafira was shunted into the middle of the road. McDonnell remained in her car and repeatedly apologised and asked if anyone was hurt.

A breath test showed 77 microgrammes of alcohol in her body – 35 is the limit.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been to a Halloween party and was in a costume.

She had intended staying the night at the address where the party was held but there was a disagreement and she decided to leave.

McDonnell had committed the offence totally by mistake believing it was safe to drive.

Nicholas Caruana, 57, theft, breach of community sentence

A man targeted a supermarket for his shoplifting, Magistrates were told.

Nicholas Caruana, 57, of All Saints Road, St Annes, took high value alcohol during four visits to the Booths supermarket in Lytham.

Caruana admitted th thefts and being in breach of a community sentence.

He was ordered to pay £200 compensation to Booths by magistrates who heard that he had stolen spirits with a total value of £922.

He was also given a 16 week jail term suspended for a year. Patrick Nelligan, defending, said: “He has been out of prison for nine years and is anxious to sort himself out.”

Presiding magistrate Simon Bridge told Caruana: “You have targeted this store for high value theft.”

Liam Maxwell, 25, supplying crack cocaine and heroin

A man accused of being a drug dealer has been put on Lancashire police’s wanted list.

Liam Maxwell, aged 25, of Colmore Road, Liverpool, failed to appear for the first hearing of his case at court.

Maxwell faces four charges of supplying heroin and four charges of supplying crack cocaine between February 1 and March 7 last year at Blackpool.

Magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest.

Wayne McDermott, 34, assault, drunk and disorderly

A man suddenly turned nasty during an early morning conversation about his dog “Stella” with another pedestrian.

Wayne McDermott, 34, of Chatsworth Avenue, Fleetwood struck the other man across the face with his fist.

McDermott admitted assault and being drunk and disorderly. He was ordered to pay £252 in fines and court costs.

Pam Smith,prosecuting, said: “The two men had been talking about the dog.McDermott had been drinking and he suddenly hit out at the other man.”

David Levi, 43, proceeds of crime hearing

A man has been given his American police car back by a court. Magistrates decided the liveried Dodge Charger black and white car was a “ tool of his trade”.

They ordered the imported car be given back to David Levi, 43, of Arundel Road, St Annes, by Lancashire Police who had seized it under Proceeds of Crime legislation.

The court accepted he earned a living out of hiring the car out to TV and film companies and to individuals.

However, Blackpool Magistrates refused Levi’s application to have a coat and pair of shoes returned to him.

Levi told Blackpool Magistrates:” I sell the Big Issue magazine on the streets.

“It is very cold and I need my Canada Goose coat back and my Hugo Boss shoes. The coat is warm but isn’t worth much because of the cigarette burns on it. I cannot understand why the police want it.”

The court said the police could retain the coat and shoes for a further 16 days until another Proceeds of Crime hearing is due.

However, the ruled in favour of Levi’s application that the car should not have been detained as it was his way of making a living.