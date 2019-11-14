These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, November 14, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Kristine Maher-Henry, 22, drunk and disorderly

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A 22-year-old woman is living in a tent on a street, the town’s magistrates were told.

Because Kristine Maher-Henry has a tent, she is not being deemed to be homeless by the local authority her lawyer said.

However, she will now get assistance finding a proper home, the probation service assured justices.

Maher-Henry pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly at Ma Kelly’s Talbot Road bar in Blackpool.

She was given a conditional discharge for a year and had a suspended jail term increased in time by another six months. She must pay £21 victims’ surcharge.

Her solicitor, Steven Duffy, told the hearing: “In the past she has turned to drink and then drugs.

“She did go into Ma Kelly’s but the next thing she can remember is waking up in a police cell.

“She lives in a tent on the car park on Bold Street and that means she is not deemed street homeless by the council, which surely is not right.”

Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said police were called to Ma Kelly’s after the defendant had an alter cation with bouncers.

Darryl White, 50, stalking

A man stalked his wife of 18 years after finding items on her mobile phone and a photograph which suggested to him she had changed her sexuality.

Long distance lorry driver Darryl White, 50, of Thornton Gate, Cleveleys, admitted a stalking offence.

He was given a 12 month long community order with 30 rehabilitation days and told to pay a total of £391 court costs.

Tracy Yates, prosecuting, said the couple had lived apart for 15 months. However, they had argued and White was arrested for allegedly assaulting her.

He was released on bail and the court heard how he followed her car in his own vehicle.

She tried several times to shake him off but he got in front of her and slammed on his brakes. She managed to drive away but he did the same again and she rang police.Magistrates heard

that White now accepted the marriage was over.

He spent all week away from home and had become upset when he found items on her phone.

Grant Horn, 28, dangerous driving, failing to give drug-drive sample, no insurance, and taking a car without consent

Police chased a car after seeing it emerge from a side street badly damaged after a crash.

Its driver Grant Horn, 28, of Eastwood Avenue, Blackpool, refused to stop for the officers and then led them on a chase through the resort.

Horn admitted dangerous driving, failing to give a drug drive sample, having no insurance, and taking the Mazda car without consent.

He jumped red lights, drove the wrong way down a one way street and failed to stop at give way signs, Adrian Hollamby, prosecuting, said. Horn’s cases were sent for sentencing at Preston Crown Court, where he will appear on December 11.

He was bailed in the meantime, subject to a curfew.

Samuel Winterbottom, 24, careless driving, failing to stop after an accident, driving with no insurance or MoT, and not in accordance with his licence

A learner driver caused a three car crash in which two men were injured before he fled from the accident scene.

Samuel Winterbottom smashed into two cars and a van after his passenger opened a can of beer, which sprayed into the air – causing the driver to drop his cigarette.

Winterbottom, a building engineer, 24, of Higher Green, Poulton, pleaded guilty to driving without due care and attention, failing to stop after an accident and driving without insurance, an MoT, and not in accordance with his licence.

He was sentenced to a two year long community order with up to 15 days’ rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 200 hours’ unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 12 months and fined £635 with £90 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Sazeeda Ismail, said Winterbottom was driving a Toyota Yaris in Blackpool Road, Poulton, on September 6 at 4pm.

He hit a Volvo coming in the opposite lane, clipping the car and sending it spinning.

Winterbottom then collided with a Ford Fiesta and afterwards a parked Volkswagen van. The Volvo driver estimated Winterbottom was driving at between 50mph to 70mph in the 30mph zone.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had spoken to two people after the crash, asking if they were alright before leaving the scene. Winterbottom had handed himself in to the police the next day.