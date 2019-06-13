These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, June 13, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Jason Fossett, 20, assault and criminal damage

A man has been jailed after battering his girlfriend when she took offence to him making suggestive comments about her mum.

Jason Fossett, who has a history of violence, was sentenced to 20 weeks.

The 20-year-old, of Queen Street, Blackpool, admitted assault and damaging his partner’s phone and glasses.

He was also handed a year-long restraining order which bans him from contacting his victim.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Fossett was in bed with the woman when he started making sexual remarks about her mother.

She complained about what he was saying – and he turned on her, punching and kicking her.

The court was told Fossett had been drinking cider and vodka.

District Judge Jane Baldwin said: “This was a sustained attack. This victim should have felt safe in her own home.”

Simon Hurley, 51, drink-driving

A chef was over the drink-drive limit when he drove home from work.

Simon Hurley, 51, a grandfather of Ribble Road, Freckleton, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and was banned from the road for 18 months.

He was also fined £280 with £85 costs, and told to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Hurley was caught after police got a tip-off that the driver of a Vauxhall Astra was driving after drinking alcohol on Monday, May 20, prosecutor Pam Smith said.

Officers saw the car in Lytham Road, Freckleton, and watching Hurley get in and drive off.

He was pulled over, and a breath test showed he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol in his body. The limit is 35.

Hurley had a previous conviction for the same offence, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Mitch Sarangi said his client had been drinking after finishing his shift.

Hurley suffered with ill health which left him unable to work at times.His marriage had failed and Hurley was living with his parents – helping to care for his mother.

Jemma Molyneux, 32, fraud

A woman sold Xboxs used by her children so she could buy drugs for her and her partner.

Jemma Molyneux pawned two Xbox consoles and three games used by her children when her mum looked after them.

The 32-year-old agency worker, of Palatine Road, central Blackpool, pleaded guilty to fraud.

Pam Smith, prosecuting, said Molyneux’s mum looked after her grandchildren on Sunday, April 28.

Later, she noticed the consoles and games were missing and called her daughter – who admitted taking them. Molyneux’s mum tracked the equipment – said to be worth £320 – to a pawn shop, the court heard.

After being arrested, Molyneux told police officers she had sold the equipment to fund her and her partner’s drugs habit.

Defending, Stephen Duffy said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been in an abusive relationship with a man who fed her drugs.

After being arrested, Molyneux had sought help from drug rehab specialists and no longer had a drugs problem, Mr Duffy said. She had also made up with her mum, who was in court to support her.

Molyneux’s case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports.

Seyed Rahmatollahi, 47, selling counterfeit goods

A trader “threatened to put something under a council officer’s car” after he was confronted over the sale of counterfeit cigarettes.

The threat was made after Seyed Rahmatollahi was questioned for the third time about selling of tobacco and cigarettes.

In total, more than 600 packets of cigarettes and rolling tobacco were seized from the 47-year-old, who lives in Talbot Road, central Blackpool.

The first two finds were made at the shop he used to run in Deansgate, and the third seizure was made when council officers saw him carrying a box containing sleeves of cigarettes.

The defendant admitted five charges of selling goods with counterfeit trademarks and no health warnings on the packets.

Lynda Bennett,prosecuting said: “Because some of these items are counterfeit there is no control over what they may contain. The defendant made threats to one council officer saying he would put something under his car.”

Duncan Nightingale, defending, said that his client maintained he had bought the cigarettes and tobacco to give to friends.

“The shop belonged to a friend and my client is no longer there. He is living on benefits now.”

Sentencing the accused to a nine-week jail term suspended for 18 months, bench chairman Stephen Smith told him:”There were a large number of items and you were repetitive in your offending and we are not happy about the threat you made to the council officer.”

He must also pay a £115 victims surcharge and £520 court costs.