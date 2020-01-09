These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, January 9, 2020

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Daniel Sweeney, 41, drink driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A driver who had been drinking went through a red light in front of police, causing another motorist to brake sharply and swerve to avoid a collision.

Daniel Sweeney was stopped by police and handed over his keys, saying: “You can have these - I’m drunk.”

The 41-year-old painter and decorator, of Holmfield Road, North Shore, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was sentenced by magistrates to a 12-month community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation, ordered to do 40 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for 20 months and told to pay £85 costs as well as a £90 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said on December 22 at 1.45am police behind Sweeney, who was driving a Ford Ka on Devonshire Road, saw him drive through a red light causing another driver to swerve.

A breath test showed he had 81 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Sweeney had two previous convictions for drink-driving and one for being in charge of a car while over the limit.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client, who had co-operated with the police, accepted he had an alcohol problem for which he wanted help.

Sweeney had said he did not envision driving again.

James Trippier, 25, drink driving

A farmer seen swerving his car after he narrowly missed hitting parked cars was more than twice over the alcohol limit.

James Trippier, 25, of Hackensall Road, Knott End, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 18 months, fined £323 with £85 costs and ordered to pay a £35 victim surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, told magistrates that in the early hours of December 19 police saw Trippier driving a Ford Focus in Central Drive, in Blackpool.

He was driving extremely close to parked cars on the left-hand side then swerving back, narrowly avoiding colliding with cars.

Trippier stopped in Keswick Road and a breath test showed 81 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, had been out with a group of friends. He had some fast food and thought he was okay to drive.

Paul Anderson, 52, theft

A former painter and decorator turned to theft when he was made redundant, Blackpool magistrates heard.

Paul Anderson, 52, of Dinmore Avenue,Grange Park, admitted theft, attempted theft and aiding and abetting a theft.

He was given a year long community order during which he must do 100 hours unpaid work and pay £90 costs.

The court heard Anderson targeted Blackpool’s Debenhams store, stealing aftershave on one visit and attempting to steal the same product on a second visit to the shop.

On his third trip he was seen next to a food mixer from which he removed a security tag allowing two women working with him to steal the product.

Peter Manning, defending, said: “This man did have a hard drugs problem but he has rehabilitated himself.

“He lost his job and was short of money just before Christmas.”

Mark Lillis, 57, driving while disqualified

A banned driver was caught out by police after being puled over for running a red light.

Mark Lillis was driving his friend’s Ford when he was stopped on Elm Street, Fleetwood.

He was caught trying to give the officer false information about himself, the court heard.

Lillis, 57, of Beach Road, Cleveleys, admitted disqualified driving, driving without insurance and failing to obey the red light.

His lawyer, Steven Townley, said: “His driving got him in trouble before and he was banned from the road until he passed a driving test.

“On the day in question he had gone to view a property with his friend who had a drink and foolishly decided to help out and drive.”

Lillis was put on an eight week curfew and ordered to pay £175 costs.

Carolann Leith, 39, assault

A woman has made her first appearance at court accused of assault.

Carolann Leith, 39, of Penrose Avenue, Marton, had a plea of guilty to assaulting a man on July 21 at Blackpool, entered on her behalf by her lawyer.

Leith’s case was adjourned to January 21 for pre-sentence reports.