These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, January 16, 2020

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Thomas Lawson, 21, driving offences

A man accused of dangerously riding a moped on the pavement has been sent for a trial at Preston Crown Court.

Thomas Lawson, 21, of Richmond Road, Blackpool, is also accused of having no insurance and driving while banned.

He will appear at the higher court on February 12.

Simon Oliver, 32, drunk and disorderly

A grieving man smashed a bottle over his own head while visiting his brother’s grave on Christmas Day.

Simon Oliver, 32, of Berwick Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £85 costs and £21 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Tracy Yates said police went to the cemetery in Regent Avenue after being told Oliver was there and in a bad way.

He hit himself with the bottle and shouted and swore at officers, scaring members of the public, the court’s magistrates were told.

Oliver ran off and was arrested after a short chase.

At the time of offence, he was licence after being released from prison.

Oliver told magistrates he was set to start a building course at college and added: “It was an emotional day. My brother passed away when I was away.”

A probation officer said Oliver had an alcohol problem he was getting treatment for.

Colin Smith, 46, possessing drugs

Magistrates ordered probation reports on a man who admitted having 41 cannabis plants.

Colin Smith, 46, of Healey Street, Blackpool, told police he grew the plants from seeds he bought in the resort.

The drugs were for his own use.

Phillip Lanacre, 31, drink-driving

A trainee manager for a fast food eatery was more than twice the legal drink-drive limit when police pulled in front of his parked Mercedes on Christmas Day.

Phillip Lanacre, 31, of Ariel Way, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to being in charge of a car while over the limit.

He was fined £276 with £85 costs, ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge, and had 10 motoring penalty points added to his licence.

Prosecutor Tracy Yates said a member of the public reported a man in Pizza Levita, Poulton Way, Fleetwood, who had been drinking and intended driving.

An officer saw Linacre stagger out of the takeaway, get into the Mercedes and turn the engine on. The officer then pulled in front.

Linacre said he had intended to drive home, and a breath test showed 90 microgrammes of alcohol in his system. The limit is 35.

Salina Akhtar, defending, said her client had no previous convictions and had co-operated with police.

Christopher Kendall, 40, harassment and criminal damage

A man breached a court order less than a month after it was imposed.

Christopher Kendall, 40, of The Promenade, Blackpool, was handed a restraining order banning him from contacting his ex-partner in December.

But twice in the space of seven days recently, he defied the law and turned up at her home, the court was told.

Neighbours heard him shouting and demanding to be let into his ex’s flat.

When she refused, he damaged doors to two neighbouring flats.

And when police officers arrived, he said: “Okay, I want to go to jail.”Magistrates granted that wish – putting him behind bars for 17 weeks and ordering him to pay £150 compensation after

he admitted harassment of the woman and two offences of criminal damage.

William Stewartson, 46, begging

A Blackpool man was found guilty of begging on the pavement outside McDonald’s on the Promenade.

William Stewartson, 46, of Bolton Street, was caught during an anti-begging initiative by resort police.

He was told to pay £177 in fines and costs after being found guilty in his absence.

Police saw him being given money and food, the court was told.

Stephen Taylor, drink-driving and having no MoT

A drive was over the legal drink-drive limit on Christmas Eve after having a festive pint with his brother.

Stephen Taylor, 42, of Howarth Road, St Annes, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol and having no MoT.

He was banned from driving for 38 months, fined £120 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Tracy Yates said police checked the Vauxhall Vectra that Taylor was driving at around 8pm and found it had no MoT.

Taylor was pulled over in Westgate Road and given a breath test, which said he had 46 microgrammes of alcohol in his system – above the limit of 35. Salina Akhtar, defending, said the ban would be serious consequences for Taylor.