These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, August 8, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Neil Ashton, 55, drink driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A driver was found to be more than three times over the drink-drive limit when police stopped him.

Neil Ashton, 55, of Mardale Avenue, Mereside, pleaded guilty to driving a Fiat Punto on Blackpool’s Clifton Road with 109 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – the limit is 35 – on July 17.

Defence lawyer, Hugh Pond, asked for pre-sentence reports on his client.

Ashton was bailed for sentencing at a later date and banned from driving in the meantime.

Daniel Brierley, 32, drink-driving

A company boss was over the alcohol limit after drinking several small beers while watching the boxing.

Daniel Brierley, 32, of Camden Road, Layton, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was banned from the road for three years, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Brierley driving a Fiat Bravo on Caunce Street on July 21 at midnight and said he was stopped because of the manner of his driving.

A breath test showed 48 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit.

Brierley had a previous conviction in 2016 for drug driving.

Peter Manning, defending, said his client had been watching boxing on television at a friend’s.

He drank four to five very small bottles of beer over an extensive period and when it was time to drive home he thought he would be OK.

After Brierley’s previous driving ban for drug driving he had started up a plastering company which looked to have a bright future.

Because of his disqualification Brierley might have to fold the company and whatever happened his income would be greatly reduced.

Frederick Ernst, 66, drink-driving

A pensioner who was more than twice over the alcohol limit smashed into the back of a taxi which stopped at a crossing. Frederick Ernst, 66, of Boothley Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

He was disqualified from driving for 19 months, fined £190 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Peter Trend, told him: “Thankfully no-one was hurt. It was a stupid thing to do.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a taxi driver on Lytham Road stopped at a crossing on July 20, at 7pm, and Ernst, who was driving a Citroen C2, collided with the rear of the cab, which was slightly damaged.

A breath test showed 77 microgrammes of alcohol – 35 is the limit.

Suzanne Mugford, defending, said had her client had been to the pub earlier in the day and had a couple of pints.

He later went to collect his wife and said the taxi had come to a halt so abruptly there was no time for him to stop.

Brian Keen, 47, threatening behaviour

A man who threatened to see a woman in her coffin has been banned from going near her or her home.

Brian Keen’s victim told a court in a statement that he had targeted her because she was gay.

Keen, 47, of Mayfield Road, South Shore, pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner with intent to cause a person to believe violence would be used.

He was sentenced to a 12 month long community order with up to 25 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, put on a six weeks curfew, and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.Magistrates also put him on a 12 month long restraining order, which bans him from contacting or following his victim or entering Cherry Tree Gardens.

At a previous hearing, a statement was read to the court from the victim, who said: “He threatened to kick my door in, slash my throat and see me in my coffin.

“I’m frightened because he dislikes me because I am gay.”

The victim also stated that because of Keen’s behaviour she could not sleep, suffered anxiety and panic attacks and was afraid to let her dogs out.

Neil Inman, 38, and Katrina Inman, 32, fraud

A brother and sister used a stolen bank card to buy goods, the court was told.

Neil Inman, 38, of Threlfall Avenue, and Katrina Inman, aged 32, of Marsden Road, both of Blackpool, committed the offence between February 2 and 9.

Their defence lawyer entered guilty pleas on their behalf to fraudulently using a stolen bank card to obtain goods.

A plea of guilty to stealing the bank card was also entered on Neil Inman’s behalf.

Their case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports by Blackpool magistrates.