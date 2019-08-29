These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, August 29, 2019

Here are the latest cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Nicola Jones, 56, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A supply teacher was found at the wheel of her crashed Land Rover which she had ploughed into a tree and a wall.

And a witness to the smash said Nicola Jones, 56, had unsuccessfully tried to drive off from the scene.

A roadside breath test revealed she was four times the legal drink-drive limit.

Jones, of Hastings Road, Thornton, later admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath when she was arrested and taken to the police station for another test.

Jones had no recollection what had happened, the court was told.

Magistrates were also told Jones had suffered bouts of depression that stemmed from her childhood.

Chairman of the bench, Peter Trend, told her: “This was a very high roadside reading – then you wilfully refused a second test.”

Jones was banned from the road for three years and was given a year-long community order including 20 days of rehabilitation.

She must also done 160 hours of community service and pay £175 costs.

Charles Mansell, 22, controlling and coercive behaviour

A man made his first appearance after being charged with using controlled and coercive behaviour against his mum.

Charles Mansell, 22, of Denstone Avenue, Bispham, denied the offence, which was allegedly committed over a six-month period.

Magistrates sent the case to be heard at crown court.

Mansell was granted bail until his next appearance on September 25.

Chelsea Bryan, 26, threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear

A Mother’s Day brawl outside The Bull pub in Waterloo Road, South Shore, was caught on tape.

And clips from the scrap, which showed men and women kicking and punching each other, were shown to magistrates.

Care worker Chelsea Bryan, 26, rushed into the melee after being told her female cousin was involved, the court was told.

She was punched and “lost her rag”, magistrates were told. She pushed two women backwards onto the pavement, flung punches herself, and was seen kicking someone on the ground.

Bryan, of Edgeway Road,Marton, admitted using threatening behaviour with intent to cause fear.

She was given an 11-week prison sentence suspended for a year, and told to do 25 days’ rehabilitation and pay £215 costs.

Trevor Colebourne, defending, said the prosecution was forced to rely on CCTV footage because no-one involved in the brawl was willing to make a statement.

He said: “She is a family-orientated person and when she was told by her uncle that her cousin had been assaulted, her instinct was to go outside and help her.

“She had only had one glass of wine to drink.”

Mr Colebourne said his client was a carer who worked six days a week.

Bench chairman Peter Trend said of the footage: “This was not pleasant viewing was it?

“We accept you went to help your relative but you ended up punching and kicking – kicking one person on the floor.”

Maxwell Reid, 23, drink-driving

A driver who was twice the drink-drive limit was caught at the McDonald’s fast food restaurant in Lytham.

Maxwell Reid, 23, of East Beach, Lytham, pleaded guilty to drink-driving.

He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £120 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said police got a tip-off that a driver had gone into McDonald’s, in Boundary Road, and was slurring his words and struggling to stay awake while waiting for his food.

Officers arrived and saw Reid get into a Mazda car and start to drive off on the day of the incident, Sunday, August 4.

When stopped and test, a breath test showed 70 microgrammes of alcohol in Reid’s system.

The limit is 35.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client, who had no past convictions, had no intention of driving and had taken his parents to and from a party.

He then went for a drink with friends but felt fine to drive and was hungry.