These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, August 22, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Stephen McClusky, 34, drink-driving, no insurance

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

An ambulance service worker who suffered from sleepwalking said he only woke up and became aware police were chasing him in his car when their blue lights were put on.

Stephen McClusky was almost three times over the alcohol limit at the time and was a learner driver driving without supervision or L-plates when he was stopped in Blackpool.

He said on a previous occasion, he had thought he was dreaming but found himself out in the garden lighting a fire pit.

McCluskey, 34, an emergency medical dispatcher, of Hunt Avenue, Leyland, pleaded guilty to drink-driving without insurance and not in accordance with his provisional licence.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community order with 90 hours unpaid work for the community, banned from the road for two years and ordered to pay £85 costs with £90 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said on July 31, at 4.30am, police saw McCluskey driving a Honda without headlights in Woodfield Road.

He then turned the wrong way up a one-way street and police put on their vehicle’s blue lights.

McCluskey revved his engine and bumped kerbs before stopping.

The car was damaged at the front and he said he might have hit a lamppost.

He called himself an “idiot” and said he worked for the ambulance service and had just been offered a job as an ambulance technician.

A blood test showed 95 microgrammes of alcohol in his body – 35 is the limit

Michael Woosnam, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was on medication for anxiety and depression.

McCluskey had been staying in the resort with relatives of his wife.

He had been drinking that night and had had no intention of going out.

Mr Woosnam said: “He says he first thing he became aware of was when the blue flashing lights came on behind him.”

David Langton, 65, making and distributing indecent photographs of children, possessing extreme pornography and a prohibited image of a child

A pensioner accused of making and distributing almost 33,000 indecent pictures of children - some at the most depraved level - has made his first appearance at court.

David Langton, 65, of Dickson Road, Blackpool, faces three charges of making and three charges of distributing indecent photographs of children.

He is also accused of possessing extreme pornography and possessing a prohibited image of a child.

The offences are alleged to have taken place between November 10 2016 and December 21 last year at Blackpool.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, asked for the case to be heard at crown court.

Defence lawyer, Michael Woosnam, said his client would not enter pleas to the offences at that stage.

Langton was bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 18.

Gary Kennedy, failing to allow an electronic tagging device to be fitted at his home

A man has been found guilty of failing to allow a electronic tagging device to be fitted at his home.

Gary Kennedy, 43, of Station Road,South Shore, had a warrant issued for his arrest by Blackpool Magistrates.

The court was told that monitoring firm EMS had twice attended his address but failed to get any response on those visits which took place in March this year.

The tag was ordered by Blackpool Magistrates who had placed Kennedy on a curfew.

Kennedy did not attend court to defend himself on a charge of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order.