These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Thursday, August 1, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Bryan Heyes, 29, drug-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A new father was caught driving with a drug in his system after a celebration to wet the baby’s head.

Bryan Heyes, 29, of Teenadore Avenue, South Shore, pleaded guilty to drug-driving.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £80 with £85 costs, and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said a police officer stopped Heyes in a Renault Kangoo van in Central Drive, Blackpool, on March 14, because he was concerned by Heyes’ driving.

Heyes admitted to the officer he had had cocaine at about 8pm the day before.

A blood test showed 157 units of the cocaine derivative Benzoylecgonine in his body. The limit is 50.

Heyes, who had no previous convictions, told magistrates that the police officer had stopped him for no reason.

He said that he had just had a child. The day before he was stopped, some friends organised a celebration to wet the baby’s head and he had some cocaine during the party. Heyes added: “I was not under the influence of it when I was driving.”

Lewis Hall, 29, dangerous driving, no insurance, no licence and possessing cannabis

A man accused of dangerous driving has been put on the wanted list.

Lewis Hall, 29, of Rydal Avenue, Blackpool, is charged with driving a BMW dangerously in the resort’s Grasmere Road, Chapel Road, Yorkshire Street, and Dale Street on January 30 this year.

He is also accused of drug-driving with cannabis in his body, having no insurance, driving not in accordance with his licence and possessing cannabis.

Hall did not turn up to court and Blackpool magistrates issued a warrant without bail for his arrest.

Paul Hadfield, 50, breach of sex offender’s registration

A convicted paedophile failed to tell police his address when he worked as a painter and decorator at a pub. Paul Hadfield had been convicted in 2014 of having sexual activity with a girl under 16 and put on the Sex Offenders’ Register for 10 years.

Hadfield, 50, who said he divided his time between two addresses in Station Road, South Shore, Blackpool, and Braemar Walk, Bispham, pleaded guilty to breaching a condition of his sex offender’s registration.

He was sentenced to a four week curfew from 8pm to 6am and ordered to pay £85 costs with £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Pam Smith said Hadfield failed to tell police, as he was legally required to do, of an address he had stayed at for more than seven days in Middlesbrough between May 6 and 17.

He had a previous conviction for breaching a condition of his sex offender’s registration by failing to notify his address to police.

Trevor Feehily, defending, said his client was a part-time decorator and he was asked to work at a pub in Middlesbrough.

Hadfield had worked away for eight days, just one day over the seven day period when he was required to tell police about his address.

He had also spoken to police at the start of working away and at the end.

Leroy Teasdale, 18, breach of a restraining order

A teenager went to Blackpool’s Victoria Hospital 56 times in a month because he wrongly believed he was suffering from cancer.

Leroy Teasdale, 18, of Spencer Court admitted breaching a restraining order which forbids him from going to the hospital apart from a real emergency or a pre-booked appointment.Teasdale had been made the subject of a psychiatric report, which revealed he suffered from hypochondriac delusions.

The court heard how Teasdale would go into the accident and emergency department and then disappear into other areas of the hospital, including the cardiac unit.

During April alone, he had been seen by staff 56 times.

In the last incident he was aggressive towards staff and security officers and police were called to remove him.

Brett Chappell, defending, said: “This is irrational and rather bizarre behaviour, a young man drawn to Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

“He believed he had cancer and people were not listening to him. He has become a nuisance and enough is enough.

“He needs to break the circle of offending and in the last few weeks he seems to have turned this situation round and has not been to the hospital.”

Sentencing Teasdale, chairman of the bench Patricia Haslam said: “The hospital is there for real emergencies and staff are not to be harassed.” He was given and 18-month community order.

He will pay £170 costs and the hospital restraining order will continue for an other year.”