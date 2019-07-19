These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Saturday, July 20, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Sean Harvey, 46, drink-driving

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A driver was narrowly over the legal drink-drive limit when police saw him driving in Poulton without his lights on at midnight.

Sean Harvey, 46, of First Avenue, Woodside Park, Stalmine, pleaded guilty and was banned from driving for 12 months.

He was also fined £200 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Sarah Perkins said Harvey was spotted by police, driving a Fiat 500 without lights on in Ball Street at around 12.15am on Saturday, June 29.

Officers followed him to the nearby Booths car park and saw Harvey and another man get out and walk towards a pub.

When told he had been driving without lights, he said: “Oh, I’m sorry.”

A breath test showed 40 microgrammes of alcohol in Harvey’s system. The limit is 35.

When interviewed, he said he had drunk two pints of lager before getting behind the wheel.

Harvey told the court: “I’m very remorseful. I’m beside myself. I have never done it before. It was one of those things.”

Dean Carter, 33, assault

A man has denied an assault charge.

Dean Carter, 33, of Beaufort Avenue, Blackpool,is accused of attacking a woman in the resort on Thursday, June 13.

He is also accused of damaging furnitue worth £420 at the home of his alleged victim.

Carter was bailed until his trial, with a date set for Thursday, October 3.

Darren Elwell, 51, threatening behaviour and criminal damage

The boss of a cleaning business lost his temper with a pensioner during an argument over parking.

Darren Elwell called the retired man vile and homophobic names then grabbed his phone and threw it down.

Elwell, 51, of Regent Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and damaging a mobile phone.

He was given an 18 month conditional discharge and ordered to pay £140 compensation with £85 costs, plus £20 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor Sarah Perkins said Elwell and the complainant had previously argued over the parking of vehicles in an alleyway causing an obstruction.

Elwell rented a garage at the rear of the resort’s Lune Grove and, on March 20 at 3.15pm, the complainant was unlocking an alley gate for an engineer he was expecting.

Elwell drove up and said: “You can’t park there,” to the complainant and started shouting and swearing.

He called the complainant names.

Elwell then lunged at the complainant’s phone and snatched it before throwing it to the ground.

Stephen Duffy, defending, told magistrates that his client, who had no previous ,convictions, said the complainant had a habit of parking so he could not access the garage he rented for his cleaning business and get down the alley.

Mr Duffy said that, in the past, Elwell said the police had spoken him because someone had reported he was a potential terrorist, storing dangerous chemicals and the garage might be a bomb factory.

He added that Elwell was not homophobic and he had grabbed the complaint’s phone after feeling intimidated and losing his temper because he was filming him.