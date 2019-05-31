These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court on Friday, May 31, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

David Crossfield, 25, and Jason Dickinson, 24, attempted theft

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

Two men were caught trying to take items from Bispham Recycling Centre when one of the tip workers returned at night because he had left his phone at the site.

David Crossfield, 25, of Church Street, Blackpool, and Jason Dickinson, 24, of Victoria Road, South Shore, both pleaded guilty to attempted theft.

Crossfield was fined £80 and Dickinson £173. Both defendants were ordered to pay £85 costs with a £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said CCTV captured the two defendants on May 5, at 6.30pm, entering the Bispham Recycling Centre, searching through the skips and putting items aside.

At 8.30pm a worker at the tip returned to collect his phone. He saw the defendants and the police were alerted.

Crossfield told magistrates: “I wanted to find things to sell to make some money. I needed money to pay for food, cat food and clothing. I was struggling.”

Dickinson told magistrates: “I was stupid. I work full time. I had no reason to do it.”

Jordan Holehouse, 18, possessing an offensive weapon in public

A teenager was found on the street one afternoon with an extendable metal baton in his pocket.

Jordan Holehouse, who had been using cannabis regularly since the age of 13 and had progressed to stronger drugs, said he would have used the baton to protect himself.

Holehouse, 18, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon in public.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service and fined £15 with £85 costs.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a police officer spoke to Holehouse on Cherry Tree Road, on May 7, at 4.30pm.

He appeared nervous and was shaking and admitted to the officer he had something he should not have.

The baton was found in his pocket. When interviewed, Holehouse described himself as “almost educationally interested” in all weapons new and old.

Kathryn Jameson-Sinclair, defending, said her client, who had no previous convictions, had substance misuse problems and mental health issues and had been kicked out of the family home in March.

In a report to the court, probation officer Leslie Whittaker said Holehouse had said he had used cannabis from 13 and progressed to harder drugs. He had suffered depression, heard voices and harmed himself.

Holehouse had said he had got the baton for self-protection off a man after being involved in a fight outside a nightclub.

Jamell Fowler-Hughes, 31, refusing to give a sample of breath and criminal damage

Police followed a drink-drive suspect at speeds of over 10mph. Jamell Fowler-Hughes weaved from one lane to another as he drove along the M55 and M6 in his Range Rover Evoque.

Fowler-Hughes admitted failing to give a sample of breath and criminal damage to a police van.

He was banned from the road for 28 months and must undertake a one year community order with 20 days rehabilitation and 180 hour unpaid work.

He must also pay Lancashire Police £200 compensation for the criminal damage caused when he urinated in the vehicle after being arrested.

Malcolm Isherwood, prosecuting, said police were tipped off that a man was about to drive from Blackpool to London and that he had been drinking.

Officers saw the Evoque and started to follow it.

The court heard that Fowler-Hughes has a partner who lives in Blackpool.

She is the mother of his twins and he is about to move to Blackpool to be with them.

Police had to halt the defendant by “boxing” his car in on the motorway forcing him to slow down.

He refused to be breath tested at the road-side and at the police station where he pretended to fall asleep.

In a probation report, Fowler-Hughes apologised for what he had done and admitted his behaviour had been “idiotic” that day.

He had rowed with his partner after drinking and had decided to drive to London on the spur of the moment.