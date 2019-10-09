These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - October 9, 2019

Here is the latest round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Karen S chofield, 52, drink driving

A mother was found to be more than twice over the alcohol level one morning after police received a tip-off.

Karen Schofield, a 52-year-old shop worker, of Orchard Drive, Fleetwood, pleaded guilty to driving with excess alcohol.

She was banned from the road for 20 months, fined £184 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £32 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police received information from a member of the public about a suspected drug driver in a Fiat 500 on September 18 at 9.15am.

Police went to the address of the registered keeper of the car and saw Schofield driving along Orchard Road.

A breath test showed 82 microgrammes of alcohol in her body - the limit is 35.

Robert Castle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, was extremely remorseful.

She had previously been ill and the night before had been drinking with a friend.

She had no idea she was over the limit and it came as a complete shock.

Alan Hollingmode, 30, theft

A man snatched a taxi driver’s takings after having drink and drugs on hearing his grandmother had died.

Alan Hollingmode, a ground worker, 30, of Sharrow Grove, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to theft.

He was sentenced to a 12 months community sentence with up to 30 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, fined £50 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £100 compensation plus £90 victims’ surcharge.

Presiding magistrate, Philip Clayton, told him: “You are 30 years old.

“If you do not take this chance prison will be the next step.”

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Hollingmode flagged down a cab in Westmorland Avenue on July 31 about 1.45am.

He got in leaned towards the driver and snatched the bag contained £45 worth of takings before fleeing.

The theft was captured on a camera in the cab and Hollingmode was identified by police and via Facebook by the taxi driver. At the time of the offence he was on post prison supervision for an offence of theft.

Brett Chappell, defending, said it was conceded his client had an appalling record but over the past weeks he had got his life together and got a job, a girlfriend and a home.

The day of the offence he got the news his grandmother had died and resorted to drink and drugs for solace.

Hollingmode had voluntarily surrendered to police and after the offence his girlfriend had left him.

Damian Helstrip, 38, assault

A man has denied assaulting a woman in Blackpool.

Damian Helstrip was remanded on bail until his trial takes places on December 11.

Helstrip, 38, of Sherbourne Road,North Shore, was remanded on condition he had no contact with his alleged victim. He must also keep a tagged curfew.

Matthew Ayres, 37, breaching restraining order

A man denied breaching a restraining order which forbids him from going within 50 metres of a Bispham pharmacy.

Matthew Ayres, 37, who lives in a mobile campervan in the Thornton Cleveleys area, was made the subject of the restraining order in July this year.

He must not go within 50 metres of the pharmacy on Red Bank Road.

Ayres denied the matter when he appeared before Blackpool Magistrates.

The court hard that two members of the pharmacy staff had reported seeing Ayres shouting and begging for money outside the Sainsbury’s store which is opposite where they work.

Later a police officer saw Ayres near the junction of Red Bank Road and Beaufort Avenue.

Ayres’ lawyer Patrick Nelligan said that his client denied going onto Red Bank Road. “He was in an alley on Beaufort Avenue waiting for someone about some cigarettes,” said Mr Nelligan.

Ayres was found guilty of breaching the restraining order and he was remanded in custody pending his trial on other matters.

Linda Purvena, 34, drink driving

A woman accused of failing to give a specimen of breath after being arrested on suspected drink driving has had her case adjourned.

Linda Purvena, 34, of Wellington Street, Kirkham is suffering from flu her lawyer Brett Chappell said.

The court agreed to adjourn her case until October 16.

Paul McGarry, 39, burglary

A man has made his first appearance at court via a video link accused of burgling and stealing cash from a Blackpool charity shop.

Paul McGarry, 39, of Clifford Road, Market Drayton, is charged with burgling The British Heart Foundation shop, Church Street, stealing £446 in cash on April 26 this year. McGarry was bailed to appeared on October 29.