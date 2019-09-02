These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, September 2, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Michael Miller, 37, driving with drugs in his body

Blackpool Magistrates' Court

A joiner who was caught drug driving claimed his drink was spiked with cocaine at a party.

Michael Miller, 37, of Hemingway, South Shore, pleaded guilty to two offences of driving with drugs in his body.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge by Blackpool magistrates.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police saw Miller, who appeared to be wary of the officers’ presence, driving a BMW at 20mph and stopped him on Devonshire Road on May 5 at 3.50am.

A blood test showed 556 units of the cocaine derivative Benzoylecgonine - the limit is 50 and 50 units of cocaine - the limit is 10.

Miller’s defence lawyer said he had recently returned to live in Blackpool and was invited by old friends to a reunion and to reminisce by playing an old computer game they used to play.

Miller was mocked at the party by some men because he did not want to drink and only sipped at a drink to be sociable.

People were taking drugs at the party and Miller, who was adamant he did not take cocaine, believed his drink had been spiked with the drug by one of the men who mocked him.

Christian Morris, 45, drink driving and having cocaine

A shift manager was found over the alcohol limit at the wheel and in possession of drugs.

Christian Morris, 45, of Windmill View, Wesham, pleaded guilty to drink-driving and having cocaine,

He was banned from the road for 17 months, fined £495 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £49 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police stopped Morris because of the manner in which he was driving a Mazda on Fleetwood Road, Wesham on August 10 at 10.38pm.

A breath test showed 61 microgrammes of alcohol in his body - 35 is the limit and he had a wrap of cocaine in his jacket pocket.

Gerry Coyle, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, suffered from depression and over the past six months had been in a relationship with a woman who introduced him to drugs.

The night of the offence he had an argument with his girlfriend and decided to drive home from her address near Blackburn.

The ban would have a severe effect on Morris as he worked shifts at a factory near Blackburn and at times took his two daughters to school.

Ryan Parker, 20, Nathan Beard, 20, and Jade Jackson, 21, affray

Two men and a woman accused of affray in a Blackpool takeaway have made their first appearance at court.

Ryan Parker, 20, of Hodder Avenue, Fleetwood, Nathan Beardall, 20, of Trafalgar Street, St Annes, and Jade Jackson, 21, of Lewtas Street, Blackpool, are charged with committed the offence in May last year.Parker is also accused of assaulting a woman causing her actual bodily harm and Beardall is accused of stealing a bank card from the woman.

They were bailed to appear at Preston Crown Court on September 25.

Christian Hill, 22, drug driving

A driver was found to have drugs in his body after his passenger asked police to move their carrier so they could pass in their car.

Christian Hill, 22, of Mythop Road, Lytham, pleaded guilty to drug driving.

He was banned from the road for 12 months, fined £120 with £85 costs and ordered to pay £30 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police officers in a carrier were parked near Blackpool’s Walkabout bar on April 6 when the passenger from Hill’s VW Polo asked if they could move their vehicle so Hill could get his car past.

The passenger smelt of cannabis and when an officer went to Hill’s car he could smell the drug in the vehicle.

A blood test showed Hill had 4.9 units of cannabis in his body - two is the limit.

Hugh Pond, defending, said his client, who had no previous convictions, wanted to emphasise he had not used cannabis that night.

He had been given some cannabis by a friend two or three days earlier.

Phillip Walls, 26, breaching order

A man suddenly stopped complying with a court order.

Phillip Walls, 26, of Withnell Road had been told to do unpaid work and attend rehabilitation days following his conviction for an assault.

Walls ‘ compliance began to fluctuate for no apparent reason and he ended up back in court for breaching the original order which he admitted. Walls was given a nine month community order with a requirement of 20 rehabilitation days.