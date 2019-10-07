These are the latest cases and convictions from Blackpool Magistrates' Court - Monday, October 7, 2019

Here is today's round-up of cases from Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Travis Phipps, 36, racially aggravated assault

A man made race hate remarks to a taxi driver and punched him twice in the face after he would not take him as a fare.

Travis Phipps told police he was not a racist, his behaviour was out of character and he believed his drink had been spiked.

Phipps, a former shop worker, 36, of Hornby Road, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to racially aggravated assault.

He was sentenced to a 12 month community order with up to 20 days rehabilitation to be supervised by the probation service, ordered to do 200 hours unpaid work for the community and told to pay £100 compensation with £85 costs plus £85 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said Phipps refused to get out of a cab in Dickson Road on April 20, at about 2am after the taxi driver, believing he was drunk, said he could not take him as a fare because he could not pay up front.

Phipps repeatedly refused to leave the cab and when the driver called the police he made race hate remarks before punching him twice in the face.

When interviewed Phipps said he had drunk six vodkas and Cokes which was not a lot for him.

He had no recollection of events since leaving the Sapphire Bar.

He was not a racist and believed his drink had been spiked.

Stephen Duffy, defending, said his client was acting out of character. A police office who saw him that night saw him banging his head on a window and described him as behaving in a

entirely strange fashion.

Kevin McCue, 22, criminal damage

A man drank a bottle-and-a-half of vodka the day a DNA test revealed he was not the father of the daughter he had believed was his.

Kevin McCue was so drunk he could not remember going out and punching a Volkswagen Golf and pulling the wing mirror off a BMW.

McCue, 22, of High Street, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to causing damage.

He was sentenced to an eight week curfew from 8pm to 6am, had an eight week prison sentence he was under extended to be suspended for 72 weeks and ordered to pay £280 compensation.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said a man saw McCue punching a VW Golf on September 14, at 10.45pm. The witness followed him and found him on Links Road.

Seeing the blue lights of police McCue ran off but was detained and a wing mirror from a BMW was found on him.

When interviewed he said he had drunk a bottle-and-a-half of vodka and could not remember anything.

At the time of the offence he was on an eight week prison sentence suspended for 36 weeks for breaching a restraining order.

Brett Chappell, defending, said the day of the offence his client received the result of a DNA test which told him he was not the biological father of the daughter he had brought up and nurtured.

Mr Chappell added: “He hit the self-destruction button and used copious amounts of vodka to block out the trauma.”

Kevin Firth, 39, criminal damage

A Blackpool man has admitted being one of gang who committed criminal damage at a flat.

Kevin Firth, 39, of Charles Street admitted causing criminal damage to the flat’s front door on Dickson Road.

He was given a two year conditional discharge and told him to pay £20 victims surcharge.

The court heard he is currently serving a jail term on another matter.

Wayne Billen, 39, resisting arrest, breach of a conditional discharge

A man refused to let police into his flat and tried to block officers by sitting on the floor putting his weight against the front door.

Wayne Billen was told by police they wanted to speak to a man in his flat about an incident with a woman but he lied and said he was alone at the address.

Billen, 39, of Raikes Parade, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to two offences of resisting police and an offence of breaching a conditional discharge.

He was sentenced to a six weeks curfew between 9pm and 7am and ordered to pay £90 victims’ surcharge.

Prosecutor, Pam Smith, said police went to Raikes Parade on September 12, and after speaking to a woman went to look for a man.

Officers arrived at Billen’s flat and heard two voices inside. They told Billen they believed a man they wanted to speak to was in his flat and asked him to open the door.

Billen refused, said there was no-one with him in the flat, and added he was sitting on the floor putting his weight against the door and could be be injured if they tried to force their way in.

Police then got into the flat and found the wanted man was hiding in a wardrobe.

Patrick Nelligan, defending, said his client had had financial problems with money being taken out of his Universal Credit.

When the police knocked on the door he at first thought it was bailiffs and did not want to let them in.

Billen, who had been drinking that day, said he was behind the door but he did not accept he had deliberately put his body weight behind the door to stop officers getting in.